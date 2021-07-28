Mines, BHSU, Chadron State football excited to play a full season

Zur said he is also excited to get one more chance to play football.

“Last year was supposed to be, before Covid, the last chance I would have to step on the field,” he said. “Coming back this year I am trying to leave everything out on the field. It also really helps me academically because I am able to pursue my Master’s degree. Nothing but excitement for moving forward this fall.”

As expected, Flohr is excited for the season, even though he said they have a difficult schedule ahead of them.

“We open up against Missouri S&T, a very talented team. We’re excited for them to come into our place," he said. "After that we play Mayville State, and our first two opponents in the RMAC are Chadron State on the road and CSU-Pueblo at home for homecoming. Our schedule is very tough and very challenging, but I am excited for the opportunity these guys are going to get, to go out and compete in what we feel will be kind of a normal season. We’re going to do everything that we can to be as normal as we can.”

BHSU looking set a new tone

Breske said he met with the team for the first time on Jan. 13, 2020 and had a man-to-men discussion on what it takes to win.