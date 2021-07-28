Mines, BHSU, Chadron State football excited to play a full season

With the college football season just around the corner, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference got all 10 teams together Wednesday — via zoom — for its annual RMAC Preseason Media Day.
It was pretty obvious what the tone of the interviews were going to be like: "We're happy to be (almost) back to normal."
“It is great to see 11 games on the schedule," BHSU head coach Josh Breske said. "That is insane to think about last year — the ups and downs going from 11 (games) to 10 to zero to five and to play two games. I’m ready for a full year of playing football.”
South Dakota Mines head coach Charlie Flohr, who was brought in a year and half ago like Breske, is also looking forward to begin able to coach for a full season.
“It’s been a whirlwind for us and our football program,” Flohr said. “I know 18 months ago I was hired to take this job and seven weeks into it I was sent back home because of Covid-19. It made it very difficult for us to try and change the culture. I was proud of our kids for how they responded throughout that process.”
Chadron State head coach and Sturgis native Jay Long said the easiest thing he could say in his opening statement in the media conference was that they are getting back to normal.
“It is extremely exciting to go and have regular weeks," Long said. "Last year we were one of 10 Division II institutions (South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State were as well) that was allowed to play some games in the fall, which was really cool. The normalcy of being able to play week-in and week-out against conference opponents is going to be exciting."
Limited fall season helping Mines return some experience
Flohr said they were fortunate to be one of the 10 D-II schools to play a limited fall season. The Hardrockers were 2-2, with both losses coming to Chadron State.
“We have 10 great seniors that will lead our program this fall," he said. "Five of those seniors are what we call 'super seniors,' seniors who made the decision to come back and use that extra year if eligibility. They were in position to be done and graduate and have great jobs, but they wanted to come back and help be the change, which was our motto last year."
Each school also had two student-athletes appear on the media zoom call and Flohr brought along senior wide receiver Collin Zur and senior linebacker Justin Broekemeier.
Both are "super seniors" for the Hardrockers.
Broekemeier said a few things led to his decision to come back for another senior season, particulary getting married just last weekend.
“Basically it gave me the opportunity to come back and finish my last semester of school with my wife," he said. "Secondly, the way I see it, I have the rest of my life to work. This is my last chance to play football realistically, so I am going to do whatever I can to make use of that chance.”
Zur said he is also excited to get one more chance to play football.
“Last year was supposed to be, before Covid, the last chance I would have to step on the field,” he said. “Coming back this year I am trying to leave everything out on the field. It also really helps me academically because I am able to pursue my Master’s degree. Nothing but excitement for moving forward this fall.”
As expected, Flohr is excited for the season, even though he said they have a difficult schedule ahead of them.
“We open up against Missouri S&T, a very talented team. We’re excited for them to come into our place," he said. "After that we play Mayville State, and our first two opponents in the RMAC are Chadron State on the road and CSU-Pueblo at home for homecoming. Our schedule is very tough and very challenging, but I am excited for the opportunity these guys are going to get, to go out and compete in what we feel will be kind of a normal season. We’re going to do everything that we can to be as normal as we can.”
BHSU looking set a new tone
Breske said he met with the team for the first time on Jan. 13, 2020 and had a man-to-men discussion on what it takes to win.
“I said, ‘These are the things that are going to help you win a conference championship, they will make you successful,’” Breske said. “I posed a question on the guys and said, “Do you want to win?” Every single person in the room said yes, so I asked again, ‘Do you guys want to win?” We started to say it with a little more emphasis. I said it the third time and I got the answer I was looking for. I got wide-open eyes and got their attention. So I said, ‘All right, if you guys want to win, I’m going to show you what it takes to win and we’re going to raise the bar, so buckle up.’”
Breske brought along junior defensive back Bailey Rosenstrauch and senior offensive lineman Joseph Moraga.
Moraga said they have a better understanding on how things are supposed to be done.
“For me as a senior, just kind of on my way out, it is bittersweet for me. I know that what me and Bailey, and what some of the other seniors are doing, we’re building a foundation,” he said. “Our coaches, from top to bottom, have shown me a different level of playing and understanding of the game and being grateful for what I have. They have pushed me to my limits this entire winter. I was able to build up my strength in a lot of ways.”
Rosenstrauch agreed and said the new coaching staff came in and set the tone of winning. He said they had to start a new cultural based on what the coaches come in put on a table for them.
“As soon as I stepped in the building, you could tell that there was a new tone, a new vibe around the building,” he said. “Since Day One, they set the tone and they told us, ‘We know what it takes to win, do you want to win?’ We took that to heart. We have to trust our coaches, we have to trust our leadership. I can already tell there is a huge difference. We have 80-90 percent of the team working as hard as they can in front our faces.
A big part of the Yellow Jackets tone setting comes from training and on the nutritional side. BHSU was hit a bit by Covid last fall and had to cancel both of its games with Chadron State.
"We have been training extremely hard and we have been staying healthy," Breske said. "This off-season has proved to be a really good time for us. It's been a good time to be in the weight room to put on weight and we have our nutrition center rolling."
Eagles looking to challenge in the RMAC
While 2020 was a challenge, like Mines and BHSU, last fall was good for the Eagles. This is a team with 20 seniors and the season they have been talking about for a couple of years, Long said.
“We have 20 seniors and 100 guys who are excited about playing this fall in our conference,” he said.
Long sad that in the off-season their motto was “Sharpen Our Tools.” He said it was just about getting better every day.
“We were able in the fall to play in four games and it allowed our two new coordinators to work out the kinks, it allowed us as a staff to get better,” he said. “It also allowed us to work on our offensive schemes, our defensive schemes and on special teams. We were also able to play two scrimmages in the spring (Northern Colorado and Wayne State), and that was a lot of fun. It allows a team to get better. Instead of having a spring game against yourself, we were able to go joint practices. It was a great opportunity for us to get better.”
Also appearing with long was senior quarterback Dalton Holst and senior linebacker Travis Wilson.
“Not every day does everyone get an entire year of the off-season. We got to play some teams that we never thought we would get to play,” Wilson said. “We got to play Kearney and we got to play Wayne, to see how we stacked up against them. It didn’t always go our way, but we are better off for it, I truly believe. We’re going to be a much better team because of that.”
Holst has a chance to go down as one of the top quarterbacks in CSC history, said it as just nice to get out the field with his friends and teammates.
“We got to go to some places we might not normally go and hopefully none of the guys on the team took it for granted because not a lot of teams had that opportunity,” he said.