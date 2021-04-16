Mines, BHSU football set for spring games Saturday

The South Dakota Mines football team will conclude spring camp this weekend with a scrimmage slated for 1 p.m. Saturday on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium, pitting the Hardrocker offense against the Hardrocker defense.

The Hardrockers, who started spring practice in March after Spring Break, will hold its 15th and final practice of the 2021 season. The format of the scrimmage will be :

first and third quarters will run normal clock

second and fourth quarters will have running clock with the last two minutes as normal clock

10 minute halftime

no live special teams

The offense can earn points by scoring a touchdown (6 points), kicking a field goal (3 points), gaining 20 or more yards on a play (2 points), or kicking an extra point (1 point). The defensive system included points for a defensive touchdown (6 points), forcing a turnover (3 points), forcing a three-and-out (2 points) or recording a stop on fourth down (2 points).

The public is welcome to attend.

Black Hills State football will be playing its annual spring game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.