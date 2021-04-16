Mines, BHSU football set for spring games Saturday

The South Dakota Mines football team will conclude spring camp this weekend with a scrimmage slated for 1 p.m. Saturday on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium, pitting the Hardrocker offense against the Hardrocker defense.
The Hardrockers, who started spring practice in March after Spring Break, will hold its 15th and final practice of the 2021 season. The format of the scrimmage will be :
- first and third quarters will run normal clock
- second and fourth quarters will have running clock with the last two minutes as normal clock
- 10 minute halftime
- no live special teams
The offense can earn points by scoring a touchdown (6 points), kicking a field goal (3 points), gaining 20 or more yards on a play (2 points), or kicking an extra point (1 point). The defensive system included points for a defensive touchdown (6 points), forcing a turnover (3 points), forcing a three-and-out (2 points) or recording a stop on fourth down (2 points).
The public is welcome to attend.
Black Hills State football will be playing its annual spring game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The scrimmage will cap the team's month-long spring practice schedule that began in mid-March. The game will also provide fans the chance to get a sneak peak of what is to come for the team this fall. Admission to the spring game is free for all fans.
Saturday's game will be an intrasquad scrimmage featuring the offense versus the defense. The scoring system will reward the defense for takeaways, stops and big plays, while the offense will earn points like a traditional game.
Football will open its 2021 fall season at Lyle Hare Stadium as the Yellow Jackets host Dickinson State at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Yellow Jackets softball postponed
Black Hills State softball's Saturday doubleheader at Chadron State has been postponed due to upcoming inclement weather.
Saturday's games were originally scheduled to be played at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Both BHSU and CSC will work on scheduling a make up date.
Sunday's doubleheader is still schedueled to be played, although game one will now begin at noon.
Inclement weather and freezing temperatures in Chadron, Neb. are forecast for Monday, making another doubleheader on that date extremely unlikely. Per Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rules, a softball game may only be started once the "Feels Like" temperature is at 25 degrees or warmer.
Follow BHSUAthletics.com for additional updates as they come.