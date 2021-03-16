Mines, BHSU get first spring drills for second-year head coaches

Black Hills State, Mines and Chadron State were three of 10 Division II teams in the country that had a fall season in 2020, although COVID did cause problems with BHSU playing just two games, Mines and Chadron State four each.

Yet, they played football. It wasn't easy, with no spring ball.

Flohr said that the biggest thing for him personally was trying to come in and change the culture of the football program, and they weren't able to do that last spring.

"In the spring you go in and focus on the fundamentals and the techniques of the new schemes you are doing on each side of the ball and each phase of the game," he said. "We weren't able to do that last year. One thing we're going to continue to focus on this spring is to treat it like it is our first spring and focus on the fundamentals, the techniques of the game of football, and try to master our craft that way."

Physically, having no spring and the uncertainty throughout the summer into the fall (the first games weren't until October), Flohr said they as coaches had to rely on their players to work out at home. He said there are just certain things a player really could do from home.

Although he said they had a lot of players who were able to do some of those things at home, it just wasn't the same.