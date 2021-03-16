Mines, BHSU get first spring drills for second-year head coaches

In their second seasons as head football coaches, both Charlie Flohr of South Dakota Mines and Josh Breske of Black Hills State begin their first spring drills Thursday.
Although both coaches were hired a few months prior, there was no spring football in 2020 because of COVID 19.
Now they get their chance with their 15-practice spring sessions, knock on wood.
"Obviously we're really excited for our football team to get out this spring and take advantage of what we did not get last year," Flohr said. "We're going to go out and continue to focus on us as a football team, and make ourselves better. We have a lot of great numbers in the weight room leading up to spring break. Now we're looking for those guys coming in and putting those numbers out, showing what they have done on the field."
Breske said BHSU won't play any scrimmages against other schools this spring, like Chadron State or other RMAC teams that didn't play in the fall. They just need practice.
"As corny or as boring as that sounds, we have to be about the fundamentals — tackling, leverage, blocking," he said. "We're still far behind on those aspects, and I don't think it is smart to skip ahead to competition. We have to master those things first."
Flohr looking to build in spring ball
Black Hills State, Mines and Chadron State were three of 10 Division II teams in the country that had a fall season in 2020, although COVID did cause problems with BHSU playing just two games, Mines and Chadron State four each.
Yet, they played football. It wasn't easy, with no spring ball.
Flohr said that the biggest thing for him personally was trying to come in and change the culture of the football program, and they weren't able to do that last spring.
"In the spring you go in and focus on the fundamentals and the techniques of the new schemes you are doing on each side of the ball and each phase of the game," he said. "We weren't able to do that last year. One thing we're going to continue to focus on this spring is to treat it like it is our first spring and focus on the fundamentals, the techniques of the game of football, and try to master our craft that way."
Physically, having no spring and the uncertainty throughout the summer into the fall (the first games weren't until October), Flohr said they as coaches had to rely on their players to work out at home. He said there are just certain things a player really could do from home.
Although he said they had a lot of players who were able to do some of those things at home, it just wasn't the same.
"You are not truly able to get in the squat rack and put on a bunch of weight, and really push yourselves physically," he said. "There were a lot of teams throughout the country that weren't able to get the things they needed to get done."
The Hardrockers were 2-2 last fall, beating BHSU and Colorado Mesa, but losing twice to Chadron State. Flohr said they were fortunate to be able to get some games in, and he credited their administration at Mines, as well as BHSU and Chadron State for getting a similance of a fall season
"We're going to just focus on ourselves this spring, but we're very happy that the games we got in gave us a really good idea of where we're at as a football team and where we need to continue to grow to," he said.
The Hardrockers open in helmets Thursday afternoon and Friday morning and for fundamentals and begin to work on the physical side of the game next week and throughout the spring.
"The first couple of practices we'll go out and essentially reteach the game of football to our team and continue to build from there," he said.
BHSU as well going back to the basics
Breske said the Yellow Jackets will need a good spring season as much as anybody with a young team coming back, and especially this spring with the lack of depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.
"You'll probably see a lot of freshmen on the field (this spring and fall), especially on the O- and D-lines," said Breske, an offensive lineman at BHSU himself back in his playing days. "We might take our lumps in '21 like that, but we're trying to build through longevity and not a flash in the pan through JUCO or transfers."
Even though the Yellow Jackets were able to play a couple of games in the fall, this spring feels like starting over for Breske, he admits. That also goes back to the fall as they began with a new strength coach — Derek Van Blarcom, whose first day at work was the beginning of the preparation week for the SD Mines game.
Breske said they are off to a good start after getting back in January with testing and beginning winter training with Van Blarcom.
"We had 46 guys on our team meet their weight-gain goals this winter" he said. "That is a really positive thing as far as strength, durability, size and bulk. I think we'll be bigger than we have been. Derek raised the bar in the weight room, and the expectations continue to climb."
Breske said their big focus this spring is going to be coverage drills on special teams — coverage units, kickoff units and punt units, something they struggled with in their two games last fall.
He said offensive coordinator Ben Blake wants to work their operation, just running the plays the way he said they were designed on the white board, while he added that defensive coordinator JB Brown plans to utilize a couple of different packages this spring because they are thin up front.
"The focus is just going to be reps, reps, reps, reps," Breske said. "It will be pretty traditional, but I am yearning for traditional these days."
The Yellow Jackets will also come out in the first couple of workouts and just learn how to practice again, something they did last fall.
"We taught them literally, 'Fellas, this is the speed I want you to run from this drill to this drill. This is where the O-line is going to be. This is where the linebackers are going to be. This is skellies, this is where we do one-on-ones,'" he said. "I am a big believer that you are going to play like you are going to practice, and if you roll out and are not prepared and practice one and practice two are a jumble or a mess, you're just wasting two of your 15 days to get better."