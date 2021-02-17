Mines-BHSU men's hoops canceled, women's game still on

The South Dakota Mines-Black Hills State University men's basketball game Thursday has been cancelled due to COVID issues, but the Hardrockers' game on Saturday schedule against Chadron State is still a go.
The women's game between Mines and BHSU is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m.Thursday.
The South Dakota Mines men snapped a three-game losing skid Saturday with an RMAC victory over Colorado Christian, 68-52, which got the team back .500 with an 8-8 overall and conference record.
Wilfred Dickson continues to lead the Hardrockers' offense, averaging 12.9 points a game, while Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama are putting up just over 11 ppg. and Kolten Mortensen is scoring 10.5 ppg. and leads the team in rebounding with 7.2 rebounds a game.
Last time out against Chadron State, the 'Rockers defeated the Eagles in overtime, 60-59, on a last-second 3-pointer from Mortensen.
Since then, the Eagles have only played two games — both against Black Hills State. They beat BHSU, 71-58, back on Jan. 26, and then fell to them on Tuesday. 74-53. CSC is 4-5 on the season.
Jacob Jefferson paces the Eagles, scoring 15.4 ppg, followed by Teddy Parham with 13.2 ppg and Deundra Roberson adds 12.4 ppg.
Saturday's game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff and the game will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.
Mines women look to keep momentum
The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team has gone on a 7-2 run over the past month and a half in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and put themselves in a position to make the post season with just three games left on the schedule.
The Hardrockers have a 9-7 overall mark after routing Colorado Christian last Saturday in Rapid City. The 'Rockers game against MSU Denver was postponed due to COVID issues and it is looking unlikely that the game will be rescheduled.
South Dakota Mines is paced by Ryan Weiss, who is averaging 18.3 points a game and is just six points away from reaching the 1,000-point mark in her career as a Hardrocker. She also leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 rebounds a game Naomi Hidalgo, Michaela Shaklee and Makenna Bodette are all registering just over 7 ppg.
Last time Mines and BHSU met was back at the end of January where the Hardrockers a 66-50 thumping of the Jackets.
Since then, BHSU has went 6-1 and has a 12-5 overall record. Racquel Wientjes leads the Jacket attack with 19.9 ppg., while Megan Engesser adds 11.8 ppg and Morgan Ham is scoring 8.1 per game.
Thursday game is set for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff .
The 'Rockers will then go to Nebraska on Saturday night for a rematch against Chadron State College.
Earlier, South Dakota Mines grinded out a 65-59 victory on Jan 21. The Eagles are winless on the season and most recently fell to BHSU, 59-39, on Tuesday.
The Eagles are led in scoring by Taryn Foxen who averages 15.2 ppg and Jori Peters contributes with 11.1 ppg while Hazel Fui tacks on 7.7 ppg.