Mines-BHSU men's hoops canceled, women's game still on

Mines women look to keep momentum

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team has gone on a 7-2 run over the past month and a half in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and put themselves in a position to make the post season with just three games left on the schedule.

The Hardrockers have a 9-7 overall mark after routing Colorado Christian last Saturday in Rapid City. The 'Rockers game against MSU Denver was postponed due to COVID issues and it is looking unlikely that the game will be rescheduled.

South Dakota Mines is paced by Ryan Weiss, who is averaging 18.3 points a game and is just six points away from reaching the 1,000-point mark in her career as a Hardrocker. She also leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 rebounds a game Naomi Hidalgo, Michaela Shaklee and Makenna Bodette are all registering just over 7 ppg.

Last time Mines and BHSU met was back at the end of January where the Hardrockers a 66-50 thumping of the Jackets.

Since then, BHSU has went 6-1 and has a 12-5 overall record. Racquel Wientjes leads the Jacket attack with 19.9 ppg., while Megan Engesser adds 11.8 ppg and Morgan Ham is scoring 8.1 per game.

Thursday game is set for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff .