Mines, BHSU players earn soccer academic honors

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced the RMAC Men's Soccer All-Academic awards and Honor Roll accolades Monday from the league office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the South Dakota Mines had five scholar-athletes make the RMAC Honor Roll list.
Black Hills State has six players named to the women's honor roll.
The Hardrockers that earned RMAC Honor Roll honors included: Tyler Ring, Bradley Day, Brennan Lamoreaux, Garrett Holland and Brady Cork.
To earn a spot on the list, a scholar-athlete must carry a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters.
"We are very proud of these five young men. They have proven in the past that they are academically motivated," said Hardrocker head coach Ryan Thompson. "In a year that saw classes being online or hybrid, and not having the hands on experience South Dakota Mines typically has, we are excited to see these guys being honored by the RMAC. It was not an easy task to get on the honor roll, but they have prevailed. We look forward to seeing what they can accomplish next year."
Named to the squad for Black Hills State were: Alexa Buckley, Marissa Dowlin, Ella Goodman, Alexandria Lisenbe, Darby Whiteley and Samantha Turpen.
Along with her 3.358 GPA in Elementary Education, Buckley was a consistent contributor to the Yellow Jackets, playing in all 11 games, and starting eight. In those 11 games, she totaled one shot on goal on three shots.
Dowlin sports a 3.463 GPA in Business Administration, while also tallying two shots over all 11 games this season with the Yellow Jackets.
Goodman was a major contributor to the 2020 Yellow Jackets squad while also thriving in the classroom with a 3.92 GPA in Mass Communications. On top of that, she started eight games and played in nine while totaling one goal and one assist for three points on the year. On the attack, she tallied four shots on goal on eight shots.
The senior played in all 11 games and started 10 as an anchor and team leader for the Yellow Jackets while also sporting a 3.866 GPA in Exercise Science. Additionally, she was named All-RMAC Honorable Mention in April.
Turpen appeared in six games, scoring one goal on two shots on goal this season for BHSU. Her goal was the first of the season for the Yellow Jackets, coming on Feb. 6 against UMary. Turpen currently holds a 3.625 GPA in Exercise Science
Whiteley holds a 3.783 GPA in Psychology, while also playing in all 11 games this season and starting six of those games. Over that time, she totaled two shots on goal on three total shots.