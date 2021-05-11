Mines, BHSU players earn soccer academic honors

Along with her 3.358 GPA in Elementary Education, Buckley was a consistent contributor to the Yellow Jackets, playing in all 11 games, and starting eight. In those 11 games, she totaled one shot on goal on three shots.

Dowlin sports a 3.463 GPA in Business Administration, while also tallying two shots over all 11 games this season with the Yellow Jackets.

Goodman was a major contributor to the 2020 Yellow Jackets squad while also thriving in the classroom with a 3.92 GPA in Mass Communications. On top of that, she started eight games and played in nine while totaling one goal and one assist for three points on the year. On the attack, she tallied four shots on goal on eight shots.

The senior played in all 11 games and started 10 as an anchor and team leader for the Yellow Jackets while also sporting a 3.866 GPA in Exercise Science. Additionally, she was named All-RMAC Honorable Mention in April.

Turpen appeared in six games, scoring one goal on two shots on goal this season for BHSU. Her goal was the first of the season for the Yellow Jackets, coming on Feb. 6 against UMary. Turpen currently holds a 3.625 GPA in Exercise Science

Whiteley holds a 3.783 GPA in Psychology, while also playing in all 11 games this season and starting six of those games. Over that time, she totaled two shots on goal on three total shots.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0