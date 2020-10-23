Mines, BHSU to compete at RMAC championships

The South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University men's and women's cross country programs will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Saturday to compete in the RMAC conference championships.

The meet begins at 9:30 a.m. with the men's race and the women will follow at 10:15 a.m. The meet is hosted by the University of Colorado -Colorado Springs.

"We're looking forward to getting into a bigger field to see how we stack up against some of the best programs in the country," said Hardrocker head coach Steve Johnson.

During the Covid-19 shortened season, both teams competed in two meets this fall. The Hardrockers first meet of the year was hosted by Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. The men came away with the win scoring 21 points. The women took second with 14 points. In the second event, hosted by Chadron State College in Nebraska, the women and men came back home with the W. The women scored 24 points, while the men tallied 20 points.

Leading the way for the men at BHSU Invite was junior Timothy Dunham. He placed second overall with a time of 26 minutes 49.2 seconds. Senior Joel Haas was third and sophomore Monty Christo, III took fifth. Lindsay Butler (freshman finished fourth on the women's side with a time of 24:43.1.