Mines, BHSU to compete at RMAC championships

The South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University men's and women's cross country programs will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Saturday to compete in the RMAC conference championships.
The meet begins at 9:30 a.m. with the men's race and the women will follow at 10:15 a.m. The meet is hosted by the University of Colorado -Colorado Springs.
"We're looking forward to getting into a bigger field to see how we stack up against some of the best programs in the country," said Hardrocker head coach Steve Johnson.
During the Covid-19 shortened season, both teams competed in two meets this fall. The Hardrockers first meet of the year was hosted by Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. The men came away with the win scoring 21 points. The women took second with 14 points. In the second event, hosted by Chadron State College in Nebraska, the women and men came back home with the W. The women scored 24 points, while the men tallied 20 points.
Leading the way for the men at BHSU Invite was junior Timothy Dunham. He placed second overall with a time of 26 minutes 49.2 seconds. Senior Joel Haas was third and sophomore Monty Christo, III took fifth. Lindsay Butler (freshman finished fourth on the women's side with a time of 24:43.1.
At CSC, senior Taylor Bright crossed the finish line first with a time of 20:00.63. Sophomore Alyssa Franke was third and freshman Ryley Darnell secured fifth. Dunham once again led the men with a first-place finish in a time of 25:43.12. Christo was third, sophomore Brett Flerchinger placed fourth, while senior Theron Singleton registered fifth.
Traveling to compete this Saturday will be Bright, Butler, Darnell, Franke, Hannah Denman, Nadia Kaczmarz, Lillian Knudtson, Abigaile Saline and Adeline Wilson in the women's race. The men competing are: Christo, Dunham, Flerchinger, Singleton, Samuel Elliot, Andrew Ferris, Zach Hentschel, Cory Stone and Anders Watt.
The Yellow Jackets have had a limited fall season as well, but head coach Scott Foley said he it is a privilege to compete at the RMAC and an opportunity they plan to take full advantage of.
"I am very excited to see what both the men and women's teams can accomplish on Saturday," he said.
Leading the men this weekend are four runners returning to the RMAC Championships including juniors Keith Osowski, Matt Parker, and Noah Bordewyk and sophomore Collin Brauer. New to the RMAC Championships for the men competing this weekend include four freshmen Tim Brown, Addison Red Fox, Wyatt Dooley, and Lincoln Fleischman. The final runner for the men's team is sophomore Marcos Valerio, who will be competing in his first RMAC Championships.
Leading the way for the women's team this weekend are four returning runners for the women Yellow Jackets including juniors Xiomara Robinson, Ruby Lindquist, Mayson Hudyma, and Erica Dykstra. New to the RMAC Championships for the women are freshmen Sylvia Brown, Allison Rief, and Morgan Wald. The final runner for the Yellow Jackets women's team will be sophomore Taylor Lundquist competing in her first RMAC Championships.
