Mines, BHSU volleyball season openers postponed

Both the South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State women's teams had their season openers postponed due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.

The season opening RMAC pod at Colorado Christian has been postponed until Sunday.

Originally the three team pod, with South Dakota Mines and Adams State, was suppose to be played on Friday. The three-match day on Sunday will begin at 11 a.m. with South Dakota Mines and Colorado Christian followed by South Dakota Mines versus Adams State at 2 p.m. then closed out by Adams State and Colorado at 5 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colo., to take on CSU Pueblo Sunday at 11 a.m. and Western Colorado at 2 p.m.

All parties will work to potentially reschedule these games for a later date.

Men's hoops adds make-up games to schedule

Black Hills State men's basketball has added a pair of games to its schedule, making up for games that were previously postponed.

The Yellow Jackets will now host Western Colorado on Friday at 5:30 p.m., a game that had been previously scheduled to be played Jan. 16.