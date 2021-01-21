Mines, BHSU volleyball season openers postponed

Both the South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State women's teams had their season openers postponed due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.
The season opening RMAC pod at Colorado Christian has been postponed until Sunday.
Originally the three team pod, with South Dakota Mines and Adams State, was suppose to be played on Friday. The three-match day on Sunday will begin at 11 a.m. with South Dakota Mines and Colorado Christian followed by South Dakota Mines versus Adams State at 2 p.m. then closed out by Adams State and Colorado at 5 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colo., to take on CSU Pueblo Sunday at 11 a.m. and Western Colorado at 2 p.m.
All parties will work to potentially reschedule these games for a later date.
Men's hoops adds make-up games to schedule
Black Hills State men's basketball has added a pair of games to its schedule, making up for games that were previously postponed.
The Yellow Jackets will now host Western Colorado on Friday at 5:30 p.m., a game that had been previously scheduled to be played Jan. 16.
BHSU also added a Monday, Feb. 1 matchup at UC Colorado Springs to make up a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 19.
BHSU indoor track to Host Myrle Hanson Open
The Black Hills State men's and women's indoor track and field teams are set to host their season opening meet Friday and Saturday.
Friday events begin at 1 p.m. with the women's pentathlon followed by the men's heptathlon. Pole vault will begin at 2 p.m. with weight throw and long jump to follow at 4 and 4:30 respectively.
Saturday field events begin at 9 a.m. with the men's heptathlon followed by shot put at 10 and triple and high jump beginning at noon. Running events will begin at 11 with the mile.
Spectators are not being permitted at this time due to COVID-19 protocol.