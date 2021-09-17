Mines, Chadron to meet once again in 'Rocker's RMAC opener

The offensive line has allowed just one sack through two games on the season.

“When you look at them the first thing you have to do is stop No. 9 (Ahmad Lewis). He is one of the better running backs in all of Division II. He is a kid we have faced numerous times and a kid who can take over the game," Long said. "Their quarterback (Johannsen) is very solid. Coach (Austin) Stephens, their offensive line coach, has done a great job in getting his line to compete."

Defensively, the Hardrockers are giving up 19 points a game, only allowing one score last week against Mayville State.

"On defense they utilize a lot of different fronts,” Long said. “When they use their different fronts, they are trying to confuse the offenses. In the last couple of years there are times they have confused our offensive line, and that is something we have put focus on."

Special teams could be interesting, as the Eagles blocked an amazing six kicks last week — four field goal attempts and two punts. The Hardrockers also have three blocked kicks this season.

"Their special teams now are playing a huge role in their game," Flohr said. "Even for us, when you look back in our two games, special teams has been a factor. We continue to talk about that.