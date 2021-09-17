Mines, Chadron to meet once again in 'Rocker's RMAC opener

For Charlie Flohr, Saturday’s matchup against Chadron State College will be his seventh game as head coach for South Dakota Mines.
It will be the third time he has faced the Eagles, going back to the two games against Chadron State in the four-game Covid 2020 fall season.
There was no lack of scouting information for either team, to say the least.
"It was difficult playing a team twice during the season, and now we open up with them for a conference standpoint this year," said Flohr. "There's a lot of familiarity with their personnel and they are in the same boat with a lot of kids back because of the Covid situation.
“We know they will be a tough, physical team and they will play hard for a full 60 minutes, they are not going to give up. That is the type of program that we are trying to model ourselves after. No matter what things look like we have to go out and play hard for 60 minutes."
Kickoff at Elliott Field in Chadron, Neb., is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Hardrockers are 2-0 on the season with a 34-31 win over a good Missouri S&T squad, and a 52-7 blowout of NAIA Mayville State. The Eagles are 0-2, with a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference loss to Western Colorado, 23-10, and a 28-24 defeat to No. 22 Angelo State last weekend.
Flohr told his team to throw their records out. It’s a RMAC game and the ‘Rockers first of the season.
"On paper we are 2-0, but we are 0-0 in conference play, and we have to go with that mindset," he said. "It is our first conference game, so we have to be hungry and we have to be ready to compete for a full 60-minute game."
Chadron State has also won 14 straight games against the Hardrockers.
Eagles head coach Jay Long, a Sturgis native, former CSC player and in his 10th season at the helm, said it is always a great atmosphere at Elliott Field playing under the lights in front of their fans.
"We're looking forward to a fun weekend and having a night game, and also having it a rivalry game," he said. "These games have been fun, they have been coming down to the wire. Last year us and Mines, we were two of 10 Division II teams that were able to play last fall. It was a great opportunity for both of our teams to go out and play and get better. It is going to be another fun one."
Flohr said that although Chadron State is 0-2, Long will have his team ready to go.
On defense, he said the Hardrockers will have to put pressure on senior quarterback Dalton Holst, get to his feet and make him change his launch point within what he is doing.
“He reads defenses really well, he does a great job of reading the field and understanding what they do schematically within their offense,” Flohr said. “They have playmakers around Dalton, which makes it more difficult to defend."
Offensively, Chadron State has averaged 274 yards per game, and given up 385 yards per game on the other side of the ball. Elijah Myles leads the ground attack for the Eagles, averaging 95.5 yards rushing per game.
Senior wide receiver and St. Thomas More graduate Cole Thurness has nine catches for 68 yards. He has 148 receptions in his career for 1,979 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Long said his offense has the ability to move the ball but it has to play better in the second half. The Eagles led Angelo State 24-7 at halftime, but was shut out in the second half.
"Angelo State is a Top 20 team in the country and their defense is a Top 10 defense in the country," Long said. "In the first half we did a good job of taking advantage of a few things that they gave us, but in the second half they shut us down offensively. There are a few things we need to tweak and work on."
Led by quarterback Jayden Johannsen and a balanced running attack, the Hardrockers are averaging 43 points a game and 399.5 yards per contest, including 463 total rushing yards, which leads the RMAC.
The offensive line has allowed just one sack through two games on the season.
“When you look at them the first thing you have to do is stop No. 9 (Ahmad Lewis). He is one of the better running backs in all of Division II. He is a kid we have faced numerous times and a kid who can take over the game," Long said. "Their quarterback (Johannsen) is very solid. Coach (Austin) Stephens, their offensive line coach, has done a great job in getting his line to compete."
Defensively, the Hardrockers are giving up 19 points a game, only allowing one score last week against Mayville State.
"On defense they utilize a lot of different fronts,” Long said. “When they use their different fronts, they are trying to confuse the offenses. In the last couple of years there are times they have confused our offensive line, and that is something we have put focus on."
Special teams could be interesting, as the Eagles blocked an amazing six kicks last week — four field goal attempts and two punts. The Hardrockers also have three blocked kicks this season.
"Their special teams now are playing a huge role in their game," Flohr said. "Even for us, when you look back in our two games, special teams has been a factor. We continue to talk about that.
“All three phases of football, we're going to have to try to win. I know everybody focuses on offense and defense, but in this type of football game, special teams will be a huge factor, just for starting field position where each team is going to get the ball."
Long said the winner will do a better job of playing the entire 60 minutes.
"We have to make sure we put together four good football quarters, and we have to be able to compete in all three phases, offensively, defensively and special teams," he said.
Yellow Jackets open RMAC Play at CSU Pueblo
Black Hills State football begins conference play this weekend as the team faces CSU Pueblo on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pueblo, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets are off to a 2-0 start with wins over ickinson State, 30-24 and William Jewell 31-21 last Saturday afternoon. It's their first 2-0 start since 2016 in which BHSU finished 7-4.
Last week against William Jewell, Kielar Harpham had a big day with three touchdowns day, on a punt return and two receptions. He finished the day with four catches for 86 yards and four punt returns for 108 yards.
Connor Boyd totaled 100 yards, catching three passes, while quarterback Chance Eben completed 11 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Matthew Collier led the way for the second straight week, with 84 yards on 14 attempts.
At 4:51 in the fourth with William Jewell driving at the BHSU 12, Ryder Blair picked off an errant pass in the end zone for a big takeaway in the final minutes to essentially freeze the game.
The ThunderWolves are coming off of a 34-14 loss to Grand Valley State. The team has started the 2021 season 0-2, its worst start since also starting the 2016 season 0-2.
This will be the ninth meeting between the two programs. BHSU is 0-8 against the Pack since first matching up in 2012. Their last meeting was Nov. 9, 2019, which resulted in a 58-0 CSU Pueblo victory.