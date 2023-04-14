A team of South Dakota Mines mathematics and computer science students took a second place honorable mention at the MinneMUDAC data science competition held at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mines was among the smallest schools at the event but has established a history of doing very well at this competition, with a number of top-scoring teams and individuals in the last five years. This year, the Mines undergraduate team finished above other schools like Syracuse, University of Wisconsin Madison and the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering.

Each year the MinneMUDAC competition offers a new challenge. This year, event organizers and MinneAnalytics teamed up with the Minnesota Twins to develop a program that could predict gate attendance for home games during the 2023 season. Student teams were required to gain an understanding of how various factors influence attendance at Major League Baseball (MLB) games and then tasked to consider the Minnesota Twins and MLB as their clients.

Another prize will be awarded to the team with the predictions that come closest to reality in the fall at the conclusion of the baseball season. The winning team gets the chance to work with the Minnesota Twins to have their version of the software developed for use.

This year’s MinneMUDAC competition students include math and computer science majors Jacob James and Colton Snyder, math major Trevor Krason and computer science major Karissa Schipke.

Mines offers a number of degrees and specializations that allow graduates to quickly become industry leaders in highly sought fields of data analytics. These include, computer science, computer engineering with an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning specialization and mathematics with specialization in data science alongside Ph.D. graduate programs in data science and engineering.