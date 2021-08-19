Mines defense has the upper hand in first major scrimmage

It was a good day for the South Dakota Mines defense, something that needs to continue if the Hardrockers have any hopes of hanging around the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
To say the Mines defense has struggled at times for most of the last few years or so would be an understatement.
On Thursday, the Hardrocker defense won the team’s first scrimmage Thursday morning at O’Harra Stadium.
“We had a lot players step up from the defensive side. It is something we have been talking about. We’re just trying for multiple players to step up there today,” said senior linebacker Colin Linford. “I think this was our third or fourth practice this week that we put up high energy. Everyone was together and focused. I think we took this one today.”
Head coach Charlie Flohr believed his defense flew around much more than the offense, forcing three turnovers, including a 50-yard pick-six by freshman defensive back Kaleb Tischler on redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen.
He said he was proud of the team’s defense and how it showed up Thursday.
“I know they had a lot more energy than our offense did today,” Flohr said. “It showed. They ended getting three turnovers and we did some backup stuff and they were stuffing us on the run and getting two safeties up for it.
“I was proud of Kaleb Tischler, he stepped up and jumped the route. He had a good break on the ball and intercepted Jayden. Our defensive kids are flying around, they are trusting the schemes and the coaching what we are going on the defensive side. It was fun to see them fly around today.
Linford and follow senior, defensive end Kyante Christian, both said the defense had much more energy, higher energy than the offense.
“We executed in the packages that we stepped up and did,” said Christian. “We can’t always go into games with a bunch of things, which is nice to do. If you can’t be good at base, you’re not going to be good at all.”
In the four-game season last fall, the Hardrockers gave up an average of 26 points a game, which was four points better than 2019 and 15 points better than 2018.
“We can only install as many things that we can get corrected,” Linford said. “Especially building up to Saturdays and we’re game planning for future teams, we want to have a lot of weapons in our arsenal for two fronts. We have to get those things down and continue build off of those. Being able to learn from those and get those things down, we have to continue building off of those and expand on what we do.”
Linford, in his final season, in 2021, had 31 tackles in 2020 and is looking for a breakout year this year. He said it is his last chance to give it his all.
“I feel good. I’m never content with my own play. I’m my biggest critic,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good guys in front of me teach me the ropes. I’m at the point in my career where I need to pay it forward those young guys and show them the techniques and the tips I learned along the way. I’m always striving to better myself and better those around me. This is my fifth season here and we’re trying to continue what we are build. Our motto is buying in and I’m just trying to get everyone to understand that and really come together as one team and just finds the roles that we fit in.
Christian is in the same boat and had 26 tackles and three quarterback hurries in 2020. He has 123 tackles and six sacks in his career.
“I want to be a jack of all trades. I want to play different roles on the line, things like that,” he said. “For me it is just my job. Whatever the coaches need and want from me, I just want to fill those expectations best to my abilities.”
Ultimately Flohr said these scrimmages are trying to find depth in their program and what guys can do and making sure they come out of it healthy.
“One thing that we kind of harp on is depth. We can’t go out and have a one play 60 or 70 plays; we can’t win games doing that,” Christian said. “Developing depth and having guys step up and giving guys a breather. Having more guys that can play, the better the competition is going to get better. If at two push a one, that is only going to make guys get better.”
For the Hardrockers to be stronger on defense this season, Flohr said it all starts with energy.
“Our kids are believing in what they are doing and they have to have the energy to come out and play hard,” he said. “We’re not always going to be the most talented team that steps on the field, but if we show up, play hard for 60 minutes and play for one another, that says a lot about who we are as a football team.”
Offensively, Flohr said the team has to continue to take care of the football and finish down in the red zone. He said they have to understand situations that they didn’t need to make.
“A lot of that is just game management side of things, understanding what plays are being called and trying to execute the play at the highest level,” he said.
Flohr said his quarterback situation – particularly junior Spencer Zur and Johannsen, who both started two games last season, will go down to the wire before a starters is named.
“They are going to battle it up until first game,” he said. “I’m excited to see those guys come out and compete and see who the starter is for week one.”
The Hardrockers, who host Missouri S&T Sept. 2, will have another scrimmage Wednesday night.