Mines defense pounds Mayville State in 52-7 win

The Hardrockers got an interception by Kendahl Johnson — his second of the season — and they went 21 yards on four plays when Johannsen hit Isaiah Easton from 6 yards out to make it 31-0, still with a minute remaining in the opening quarter.

"We just knew that we came into the game that it was all on us with our execution, our alignments and our assignments," said Collin Zur, who had three catches for 90 yards. "If we took care of that, the scoreboard would take care of itself. We attacked the game with that kind of mindset and getting out to an early lead. We try to capitalize every time we have the ball, especially when we get it inside the red zone. When you get it in that spot on the field, you have to have that will to go in and score."

There was a lull in the scoring for the Hardrockers before Spencer Zur came in at quarterback and hit his brother, Collin, on a 41-yard TD pass for a 38-0 lead with 5:54 remaining in the first half.

Collin Zur said it is always special to play football with his brother.

"We’ve played football together since third grade," he said. "I just enjoy playing with him so much. Obviously we are on the same page because he has been throwing to me for all of these years. On that touchdown, he put it where I could catch it, away from the DB, and I did the rest."