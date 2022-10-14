Mines faces tall test against RMAC's best

South Dakota Mines responded well last weekend and bounced back from a tough loss in the Black Hills Brawl to blast Western Colorado out of first place in the RMAC.

The Hardrockers exploded offensively against the Mountaineers behind an RMAC Player of the Week performance by Jayden Johannsen for a 38-10 road victory.

This week SD Mines needs another impressive performance against No. 19 Colorado School of Mines in a matchup of two of the most dynamic offenses in Division II.

Series history

Colorado School of Mines is 21-1 all-time against SD Mines and holds a three-game winning streak in the series. The Hardrockers last defeated the Orediggers on Oct. 14, 2017 in a 39-27 win at O’Harra Stadium to snap an 18-game series skid.

Last time out

SD Mines defeated Western Colorado 38-10 on the road Saturday, while Colorado Mines defeated Colorado Mesa 48-21 at home.

Scouting SD Mines

SD Mines is second in the RMAC in total offense and averages 479.3 yards per game, 0.9 yards behind Colorado Mines.

Johannsen leads the conference in passing, averaging 316.8 yards per game with 1,901 yards passing on the season. He’s completed 137 of 223 passes (61.4%) for 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The redshirt sophomore from Sioux Falls earned conference player of the week honors against Western Colorado as he completed 20 of 29 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and added 21 carries for 146 yards rushing and three more scores.

His two primary targets, Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman, hold the top two spots in the conference in receiving. Bridges has hauled in 36 catches for 732 yards and eight touchdowns, while Eastman has amassed 686 yards on 54 catches with four touchdowns.

Defensively, the Hardrockers enter the game limiting opponents to 20.8 points per game with three interceptions and five forced fumbles. The unit is second in total defense allowing 311.2 yards per game.

Hunter Newsom leads the team in tackles with 43, including four and a half tackles for loss and three and a half sacks.

Scouting Colorado School of Mines

The Orediggers started the season 0-2 after a pair of close losses to top-10 teams.

Colorado Mines fell 25-22 at No. 5 Grand Valley State and 30-27 in overtime against No. 7 Angelo State at home.

Since its return to RMAC play, Colorado Mines has won four straight and outscored its conference opponents 222-57.

The Orediggers also boast a prolific offense ranking second in the conference in passing offense (302.8 yards per game), first in rushing offense (177.3 yards per game), first in scoring offense (45.2 points per game) and first in total offense (480.2 yards per game).

Quarterback John Matocha is in his third season as a starter and ranks top 10 nationally in completion percentage (second), efficiency (second), passing touchdowns (fifth), passing yards (ninth), and yards per passing attempt (fourth).

Josh Johnston has proved Matocha’s primary target, hauling in 31 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns. He’s averaging 96.3 yards per game and became the 11th Colorado Mines receiver to surpass 2,000 career yards against Chadron State on Oct. 1.

Defensively, Colorado Mines leads the RMAC in total defense (292.8 yards per game) and scoring defense (18.7 points per game). The Orediggers also lead the conference in sacks and passing defense.

Jaden Williams leads the team in tackles with 35 including one tackle for loss. He also has two interceptions, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Keys to victory

In SD Mines’ two losses it has struggled to hold on to the football.

Last week the Hardrockers did not turn the ball over and intercepted a pair of Mountaineers passes to right the ship on the road. Against a team like Colorado Mines, which matches its offensive firepower, SD Mines needs to stay turnover free to win the game.

Colorado Mines leads the RMAC in sacks allowed, giving up nine for 46 yards, and the SD Mines defense is second in the conference in sacks with 21 for 142 yards.

Forcing the Orediggers to play behind the chains and press offensively could lead to costly turnovers and lead to a big-time upset for the Hardrockers.

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.