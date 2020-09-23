Mines football adds Nebraska-Kearney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines athletics director Joel Lueken announced Wednesday the Hardrocker football program added another game to its 2020 schedule, now playing host to the University of Nebraska-Kearny on Nov. 14 on Dunham Field at O’Harra Stadium. Game time is set for 1 p.m.

“Hopefully, everybody marks their calendars and shows up to support the Hardrockers,” Lueken said. “Now we will have three (games) at home and three on the road.”

The ‘Rockers kick off the abbreviated schedule on Oct. 10 in the 135th Black Hills Brawl (5 p.m.). That is followed by road games at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., on Oct. 17 (4 p.m.) and at Grand Junction, Colorado, on Oct. 24 to face the Colorado Mesa Mavericks (12 p.m.).

South Dakota Mines is back home on Oct. 31, welcoming the CSC Eagles (4 p.m.), followed by a visit to Spearfish on Nov. 7 for the 136th meeting between BHSU and the ‘Rockers.

