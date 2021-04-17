Mines football players get live action at annual spring game

O’Harra Stadium was the site of the first look at the 2021 South Dakota School of Mines football team, as they capped off their spring season with an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday afternoon.

With a shortened clock and alternative scoring that rewarded points for big plays on offense and victories on defense, such as three-and-outs and turnovers, the Hardrockers competed against each other for evaluation purposes and bragging rights.

Head coach Charlie Flohr said afterward that he’s thrilled with the effort shown from his team.

“I’m just very happy with the way they came out and competed today. It’s been a long spring for us,” he said. “We ended up getting 15 practices, we got hit with the COVID bug a little bit, so I’m proud of the guys who were out here today, and showed up and competed for the full game.”

OFFENSE

Redshirt freshman Kyle Ivie was the star on offense, scoring two touchdowns on the ground and another through the air. He finished with 60 yards rushing on 11 carries, while sophomore Kaleb Roth also took a brunt of the ground game and ended with 61 yards on eight carries.