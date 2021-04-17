Mines football players get live action at annual spring game

O’Harra Stadium was the site of the first look at the 2021 South Dakota School of Mines football team, as they capped off their spring season with an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
With a shortened clock and alternative scoring that rewarded points for big plays on offense and victories on defense, such as three-and-outs and turnovers, the Hardrockers competed against each other for evaluation purposes and bragging rights.
Head coach Charlie Flohr said afterward that he’s thrilled with the effort shown from his team.
“I’m just very happy with the way they came out and competed today. It’s been a long spring for us,” he said. “We ended up getting 15 practices, we got hit with the COVID bug a little bit, so I’m proud of the guys who were out here today, and showed up and competed for the full game.”
OFFENSE
Redshirt freshman Kyle Ivie was the star on offense, scoring two touchdowns on the ground and another through the air. He finished with 60 yards rushing on 11 carries, while sophomore Kaleb Roth also took a brunt of the ground game and ended with 61 yards on eight carries.
Ivie got most of his touches in the second half, but his inaugural touchdown came on an 18-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen to cap off a nine-play, 60-yard drive in the final minutes of the second quarter. His two rushing touchdowns came on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, a 7-yard carry up the middle on first-and-goal and a 10-yard score on third-and-1.
Of the final 22 plays Mines ran during their last two drives, 17 were on the ground and nine were handed off to Ivie. Flohr said he was preparing for late-game situations where he’ll need to run out the clock.
“We were rotating guys in and out, and late in the game we wanted to make sure we ran the ball,” he said.
Johannsen, who finished 6 of 13 for 100 yards and started the scrimmage, also tossed a 15-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman Max Hoatson (3 receptions, 24 yards) in the first quarter. Earlier in the possession, Johannsen aired out a 41-yard pass to junior Joe Luebbers, which earned his squad two points for a successful play of 20 yards or more.
Junior Nick Zell entered the contest under center and led a 10-play, 44-yard scoring drive that ended when he flung a fourth down end zone pass to senior tight end Ira Murphy, who stabbed the football out of the air for the catch and the 7-yard touchdown. Zell (3 of 5, 22 yards / 4 carries, 16 yards) also hit Roth on a 10-yard pass the previous play to recover from an intentional grounding penalty that set up a third-and-goal from the 17-yard line.
Before both of those plays, he launched a deep pass from the 18-yard line that found freshman Isaiah Eastman (2 receptions, 93 yards) on a fade route in the end zone, but the catch was ruled incomplete.
On the next possession, Zell took off running on a third-and-5 and picked up the first down but pulled up on the run, gripping his left leg. He did not return to the field.
Sophomore Spencer Zur (3 of 10, 89 yards / 5 carries, 15 yards) got the callup to be the signal-caller and connected with Eastman on the very next play, picking up a 76-yard touchdown that netted the Hardrockers’ offense eight points.
Those plays helped Mines receivers shake off a rocky start that saw them combine for four drops on the first nine pass attempts thrown their way.
“A lot of it is lack of timing, inconsistency with the people coming in and out of the game and not working with one another,” Flohr said. “That’s what we want to see; which guys can come in and consistently make plays, and which guys can’t.”
Junior Thomas Creese was the fourth and final quarterback to take snaps and converted on four of five attempts for 48 yards.
DEFENSE
The Hardrocker defense earned half a dozen points on the day, scoring all six on consecutive drives in the first half.
The first two came on a three-and-out after forcing back-to-back incompletions on 7-yards to go plays. They gained another two when they held Zur to a 1-yard run, then broke up a Zur pass before stopping the quarterback on a run, 1 yard shy of the sticks, to force a punt.
Their final tally came when junior defensive lineman Otutoa Afu had a big takedown of freshman running back Brandon Barrios (7 carries, 57 yards) to hold him to a 1-yard gain before pressure on a third-and-9 resulted in an incompletion and a punt.
“They played hard. Obviously from a scoring standpoint it wasn’t where they wanted to be,” Flohr said. “They had some opportunities to create points and just didn’t do it, but there were times in that game today they had three three-and-outs right in a row, which is a positive thing.”
The scoring system for the game allowed for three points to be earned by the defense for forcing a turnover and two points for a fourth-down stop. They were unable to do either, going 0-for-4 on fourth down.
Junior defensive back TJ Scheafer managed to record a sack on Zur, bursting through the line and putting his hands on the QB to force a whistle, while freshman linebacker Trevor Kirking and sophomore linebacker Ian Arnold gang-tackled running back Orlando Westbrook on first down for one of only a few negative-yard plays. Junior linebacker Cooper Fargen knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage, and sophomore safety Tony Monroe Jr. had a great look at a pass that he nearly intercepted.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys out here today where it’s their first time playing college football, and unfortunately, on the defensive side, that’s what it was for them,” Flohr said. “I’m just proud of those kids in how they came out and battled.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Live special teams were not conducted Saturday, including kickoff and punt returns. All kicking plays were done with players on just one side of the ball.
In addition to his quarterbacking duties, Zur also served as placekicker and successfully converted on all five of his point-after attempts.
Sophomore Casey Knutsen averaged 39.5 yards on four punts, including a 42-yard boot that Monroe Jr. and senior linebacker Justin Broekemeier helped down at the 1-yard line.
Johannsen also took a handful of punts, averaging 28.7 yards on three kicks, including a 41-yarder that was downed at the 5 and an 18-yard shank.