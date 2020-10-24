Mines gets first-ever win over Mesa

South Dakota Mines added to its lead early in the second quarter when the 'Rockers' offense took advantage of some outstanding field position as Ahmad Lewis capped off a four-play, 18-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Sefa tacked on the PAT for a 14-0 lead with 12:46 remaining in the first half.

Later in the second quarter, Sefa added to the 'Rockers' advantage, hitting a 27-yard field goal at the 4:23 mark after an 11-play, 56-yard drive that spanned just over five minutes.

The Mavericks finally got on the scoreboard at the end of the first half when they managed to pin the 'Rockers deep in their own territory and got two points on a safety at the 2:38 mark.

The Hardrockers added another score at the end of the third quarter when Lewis rushed in from 6 yards out after a six-play, 62-yard drive. Sefa added the extra point to account for all the scoring.

The Mavericks finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Jesse Rodriguez.

Flohr said their effort came about from their preparation, which actually started last Saturday after the loss to Chadron State.