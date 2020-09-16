Mines golfers 7th in Colorado

The South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team closed out the Colorado Christian Mile High Shootout tournament in seventh place Tuesday at Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton, Colorado.
The Hardrockers finished with a team total of 931 strokes. The Colorado School of Mines won the tournament with 863 strokes, Colorado Mesa was a distant second with 880 and Colorado Christian settled for third with 891.
After closing out the first two rounds in third place on Monday, Mines sophomore Bryce Howard carded a third-round score of 77 and slid down to finish in a tie for seventh place, tallying a 54-hole score of 219 (+3).
Oredigger Tim Amundson won the individual title with a three-round total of 210 (-6), Zach Slayton of Colorado Christian was three strokes back with 213 strokes and Colorado Mesa's Peter Grossenbacher was third with 214.
Also for Mines, Joseph Vincent took a share of 31st place at 231, Carson McDaniel and Supawich Boonta tied for 37th place at 237, Walter Scott and Lane Jensen tied for 41st place with 242 strokes each, Adam Salter finished 43rd with a 249 and Jake Francis had a 251 for 44th place.
The Mines women's golf team concluded its first meet with a seventh-place showing during the Colorado Christian Swan Memorial tournament at Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton, Colorado, on Tuesday.
The Hardrockers shot a 694 stokes to finish ahead of Black Hills State (712) and Adams State (747). The 'Rockers shaved 18 strokes off their team score from the first to the second round.
After shooting on 84 on Monday, Larissa Pawloski came back solid with an 80 on the second round for a two-day total of 164 and earned a tie for 20th. Annika Schooler finished her first collegiate meet in a tie for 38th place with a 36-hole score of 176. Rianna Garland and Abby Magee both posted scores of 177 and shared 43rd place. Jessalyn Shipp rounded out for the 'Rockers in a tie for 51st place with a 186.
Jade Burr was the top Yellow Jacket finisher tied for 27th with a 168. Ashtyn Swigart hit 84 on the day for a total of 173 and finished tied for 34th. Nicole Klungness finished with 177 and tied for 43rd.
Rounding out the Yellow Jackets line-up were Jocelyn Olson with 194, placing 57th and Mycah Wainscott with 205 in 60th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!