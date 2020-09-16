Mines golfers 7th in Colorado

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team closed out the Colorado Christian Mile High Shootout tournament in seventh place Tuesday at Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton, Colorado.

The Hardrockers finished with a team total of 931 strokes. The Colorado School of Mines won the tournament with 863 strokes, Colorado Mesa was a distant second with 880 and Colorado Christian settled for third with 891.

After closing out the first two rounds in third place on Monday, Mines sophomore Bryce Howard carded a third-round score of 77 and slid down to finish in a tie for seventh place, tallying a 54-hole score of 219 (+3).

Oredigger Tim Amundson won the individual title with a three-round total of 210 (-6), Zach Slayton of Colorado Christian was three strokes back with 213 strokes and Colorado Mesa's Peter Grossenbacher was third with 214.

Also for Mines, Joseph Vincent took a share of 31st place at 231, Carson McDaniel and Supawich Boonta tied for 37th place at 237, Walter Scott and Lane Jensen tied for 41st place with 242 strokes each, Adam Salter finished 43rd with a 249 and Jake Francis had a 251 for 44th place.