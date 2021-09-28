Mines golfers fare well in Montana

The South Dakota Mines women's golf team finished in second place and the Hardrocker men took third Tuesday at the Beartooth Invitational at the Laurel (Mont.) Golf Club.
The Mines women finished with a two-day score of 681, six strokes behind tournament winner Rocky Mountain College. Black Hills State was sixth in the seven-team field with a 770.
Claire Wright of Rocky Mountain college won the tournament with a 148, 10 strokes ahead of teammate Valentina Zuleta. Rianna Garland of South Dakota Mines was second with a 162, followed by Hardrocker teammate Annika Schooler with a 169.
Also for Mines, Abby Magee finished tied for eighth with a 174, while Jessalyn Shipp was 11th with a 176.
Jocelyn Olson was again BHSU's top finisher after finishing the tournament 18th with a 184. Cami Langley tied for 24th with a 194 and Anna Talarico was 28th with a 195.
Both Mines and BHSU women teams close the fall season Oct. 8-9 at the Wasatch Invite in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Hardrocker men finished with a 607 for third place with Rocky Mountain College won the tournament with a 591. Montana Tech was second with a 605.
Cash Golden and Haydn Driver, both of Rocky Mountain College, tied for first for the medalist honors with 144s. Bryce Howard of SD Mines was third at 145, while Roger Nakagawa was in a three-way tie for seventh at 150.
Brett Elkin of Mines tied for 20th place at 157 and Lane Jensen was 23rd at 158
BHSU women rodeo finish first at Triton Stampede
The Black Hills State rodeo teams competed at the Triton Stampede, hosted by Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, last weekend, with the Yellow Jacket women finishing first and the men taking fourth.
The women's team finished the weekend with 360 points ahead of the second-place team. The BHSU had a strong showing in all events, with Cashae McGee, all-around champion and Tessa Caspers reserve all-around champion.
Emilee Pauley started off the short-go night by winning the average in the goat tying with a 13.7 seconds on two. Close behind was McGee, placing second with a 14.1 on two. Also placing in the average was Jaicee Williams in sixth with a 15.9 on two. Riley Donnelly placed sixth in the long-go with a 7.6.
In the breakaway, Kassidy Caspers finished in second place with a 7.3 on two, Savana Johnston placed third with a 7.6 on two, Samantha Hubert placed fourth with an 8.0 on two, Brooklyn Hanson placed fifth with an 8.1 on two, and Tessa Caspers placed sixth with a 3.1 on one. Williams placed seventh in the long-go with a 3.4 and Jaycie Rau placed tenth with a 3.7.
Tessa Caspers earned a second-place finish in the barrel racing with a 29.18 on two runs. Following Caspers was Sydney Theobald in third with a 29.47 on two, McGee in fifth with a 29.57 on two, and Sidney Hanson with a 29.75 on two. Sydney Maher won the long-go with a 14.66.
The Yellow Jacket men finished the rodeo in fourth place with a strong ending in the team roping. Leading the pack was Riley Staton, who earned the win with a 15.7 second run on two. Close behind was Clayton Backhaus in second with a 15.8 on two. Johnston and Collin Palmer placed third in the long-go with an 8.7 while Donnelly placed sixth with a 10.1.
Austin Madison earned sixth place in the steer wrestling with a 12.6 on two.
The Yellow Jackets will travel next to Dickinson, N.D. to compete in a double header at the Blue Hawk Stampede rodeo on Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
The Mines men close the fall season with the Fall Regional Preview at the Pueblo, Colo., Country Club Oct. 4-5.