Mines golfers fare well in Montana

Brett Elkin of Mines tied for 20th place at 157 and Lane Jensen was 23rd at 158

BHSU women rodeo finish first at Triton Stampede

The Black Hills State rodeo teams competed at the Triton Stampede, hosted by Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, last weekend, with the Yellow Jacket women finishing first and the men taking fourth.

The women's team finished the weekend with 360 points ahead of the second-place team. The BHSU had a strong showing in all events, with Cashae McGee, all-around champion and Tessa Caspers reserve all-around champion.

Emilee Pauley started off the short-go night by winning the average in the goat tying with a 13.7 seconds on two. Close behind was McGee, placing second with a 14.1 on two. Also placing in the average was Jaicee Williams in sixth with a 15.9 on two. Riley Donnelly placed sixth in the long-go with a 7.6.

In the breakaway, Kassidy Caspers finished in second place with a 7.3 on two, Savana Johnston placed third with a 7.6 on two, Samantha Hubert placed fourth with an 8.0 on two, Brooklyn Hanson placed fifth with an 8.1 on two, and Tessa Caspers placed sixth with a 3.1 on one. Williams placed seventh in the long-go with a 3.4 and Jaycie Rau placed tenth with a 3.7.