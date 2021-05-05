Mines golfers have 9 on all-academic list

The first game was fairly competitive, with the Governors only up 6-3 through five innings before scoring three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Bennett Dean had two hits and two RBI for Pierre, while Riley Palmer had two hits and one RBI for the Cobblers. Kayden Jones also knocked in two runs for Central.

In the second game, Central opened with three runs in the top of the first, but the Govs responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning and nine more in the second to run away for the win.

Matthew Hanson had two hits and three RBI for Pierre, 14-4, while Spencer Letellier added four runs batted in. Pierre had 16 hits and 14 RBI.

Central had just four hits, with Palmer knocking in two of the four runs.

Central, 5-20, is at Yankton for two games Saturday and one in Mitchell Sunday.

