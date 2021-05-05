Mines golfers have 9 on all-academic list

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's golf teams had nine scholar-athletes named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Honor Roll announced Wednesday.
On the men's side, Jake Francis (3.480 grade point average), Bryce Howard (3.470), Lane Jensen (3.775), Alex Lesselyoung (3.670), Carson McDaniel (3.753) and Roger Nakagawa (3.607) earn RMAC Honor Roll Honors while Larissa Pawlowski (3.800), Alexandra Rauert (3.590) and Jessalyn Shipp (3.60) were named to the women's RMAC Honor Roll list.
"I am so proud of these nine scholar-athletes and the hard work they put in this year in the classroom and on the course," said Hardrocker director of golf Luke Wheeler. "This award is a testament to their character and dedication to academics here at South Dakota Mines. During this difficult and unusual year, they really deserve this honor."
To earn a spot on the list, a scholar-athlete must carry a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters.
High School Baseball
Pierre rolls to sweep of Central
Pierre had little trouble in taking a pair of wins over Rapid City Central Wednesday in Pierre, 9-3 and 20-4.
The first game was fairly competitive, with the Governors only up 6-3 through five innings before scoring three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Bennett Dean had two hits and two RBI for Pierre, while Riley Palmer had two hits and one RBI for the Cobblers. Kayden Jones also knocked in two runs for Central.
In the second game, Central opened with three runs in the top of the first, but the Govs responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning and nine more in the second to run away for the win.
Matthew Hanson had two hits and three RBI for Pierre, 14-4, while Spencer Letellier added four runs batted in. Pierre had 16 hits and 14 RBI.
Central had just four hits, with Palmer knocking in two of the four runs.
Central, 5-20, is at Yankton for two games Saturday and one in Mitchell Sunday.