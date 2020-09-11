Mines golfers to begin season

Following the CCU tournament, the Hardrockers will travel to Dickinson, North Dakota, to compete in the DSU Invite at Bully Pulpit Golf Course. Then they will finish up the fall at the Farmers Insurance Sam Proal Invitational at Walking Stick Golf Course hosted by Colorado State Pueblo the first weekend of October.

The Hardrocker women are returning five golfers from last year's team. They are senior Larissa Pawlowski, juniors Abby Magee and Mya Ostrum, sophomore Lexa Rauert and freshman Jessalyn Shipp. New to the team are freshmen Rianna Garland, Annika Schooler, Ava Jenkins and Mya Maxwell.

"The women are hungry to show the conference that they are not to be taken lightly," said Wheeler. "We've got a good mix of golfers that have come together in the short amount of time they've been teammates. I'm looking for a great fall season from everyone."

The Mines women have four tournaments this fall. They will start out at the CCU Invite this Monday and Tuesday. After that they will travel to the DSU Invite at Bully Pulpit Golf Course. Then the last weekend of September, South Dakota Mines is co-sponsoring an event with Black Hills State at the Spearfish Country Club in Spearfish. The last tournament of the fall will be in Pueblo on Oct 12-13 at the Famers Insurance Sam Proal Invite at the Pueblo Country Club.

"I'm excited to finally see what we can do this fall," said Wheeler. "I think we are going to surprise some people this year."

