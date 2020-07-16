Mines' Haugen among NCAA Woman of the Year nominees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota School of Mines graduating senior basketball player Anna Haugen is among six Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) athletes nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. A total of 605 (126 from DII) NCAA nominees were submitted this year.

The RMAC also inc lude Alyssa Kelling (MSUD), Aleesa Muir (UCCS), Tianna Terrell (WCU), Abby Tiesman (CSM), and Summer Vigil (FLC).

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Haugen received her Master's in Biomedical Engineering with a cumulative graduate GPA of 4.0. She was named to the 2020 RMAC All-Conference First Team and finished as a 1,000-point scorer for the Hardrockers. She also etched her name in the school record books as she ranks 5th all-time in career rebounds.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.