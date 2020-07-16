Mines' Haugen among NCAA Woman of the Year nominees

South Dakota School of Mines graduating senior basketball player Anna Haugen is among six Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) athletes nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. A total of 605 (126 from DII) NCAA nominees were submitted this year.
The RMAC also inc lude Alyssa Kelling (MSUD), Aleesa Muir (UCCS), Tianna Terrell (WCU), Abby Tiesman (CSM), and Summer Vigil (FLC).
Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Haugen received her Master's in Biomedical Engineering with a cumulative graduate GPA of 4.0. She was named to the 2020 RMAC All-Conference First Team and finished as a 1,000-point scorer for the Hardrockers. She also etched her name in the school record books as she ranks 5th all-time in career rebounds.
Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.
From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.
Registration open for City 5-Man Adult Flag Football league
Registration begins this week for the 5-Man Adult Flag Football League, hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Registration deadline is Aug. 19 with the six-week league beginning action the week of Aug. 24 at the Omaha Street Fields.
"It has been a long spring and summer without any activities and the City Rec Department is very excited to bring back adult flag football as our first activity since shutting down activities due to COVID-19," said Matt Brandhagen of the City's Parks and Recreation Department. "With most activities shut down for several months, we expect it to be a popular activity both among players and fans."
City Rec officials say adult flag football is a non-contact activity and the wearing of face masks by participants and social distancing by fans is encouraged.
The league offers six weeks of action followed by an end of season tournament. Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org and click registration, or register at the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Registration fee is $335 per team. Contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223.
Brandhagen says officials are also working on plans to resume the city volleyball leagues this fall.
