Mines holds off Black Hills State 13-10 to win Black Hills Brawl

In the previous five football games between South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University, there were 315 points scored (63 total per game).

Going into the 136th game between the two long-time rivals Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium, the Mines defense was giving up 31.6 points a game on the season and 128 points in its last three games, while the Jacket defense was just a hair under 30.0 for the season, and 40-plus points a game in three of its last five.

It was only natural to expect another shootout. Well, maybe not. With just one touchdown by each team, Mines held on to stop the Jackets 13-10 in the first road win of the Black Hills Brawl since 2004.

“A lot of people were probably expecting a shootout, like what we’ve seen in the past,” Mines senior linebacker Kiyante Christian said. “Our run game was pretty tight and our DBs stepped up from weeks past. They played lights out. Just kudos to everybody on defense, doing their job.”

In a cold, blustery day, which is not unusual for the storied history of the series, there were eight turnovers and the two teams combined to convert just 2-of-26 third downs.

The team that would adapt to the weather conditions and the game conditions were likely to come out on top. The Hardrockers did just that, holding the Jackets to just 121 yards of total offense.

BHSU head coach Josh Breske said that low score was a bit of a shock, especially with the type of players both teams have on offense.

“Hats off to both of the defenses,” he said. “I do want to give credit to South Dakota Mines’ defense, they played a great game. They tackled well and they out-physicaled us up front, and that is what led to us only accumulating 121 yards on offense and converting 0-of-12 third downs in the game.

“To say I am disappointed in the offense would be right on the mark.”

Mines junior quarterback Spencer Zur came off the bench to lead the ‘Rockers to two fourth-quarter field goals and the win. He said the weather was definitely not ideal, but that is what you get whenever these two teams meet up.

“It was a defensive battle," Zur said. "Our defense got after it, they made some fantastic plays for us, especially in that fourth quarter. Two big-time interceptions and that really let us get down for two field goals to take the lead at the end of the game. That was awesome.”

After a scoreless first quarter and a nearly scoreless first half, both teams scored its only touchdowns of the game in the final three minutes of the second quarter. Black Hills State would take a 10-7 lead into the fourth, but couldn’t hold on to the lead, although the Hardrockers would not get into the end zone again in the game.

Mines head coach Charlie Flohr, who is 2-0 in his own personal battle for the Homestake Trophy, said he was proud of his team and proud of how his seniors prepared for this week.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight. It didn’t matter if it was going to be a high-scoring game or a low-scoring game, we just needed to come out and play for a full 60 minutes,” he said. “This was the one game up until that point that they were able to display that. They played hard for a full 60 minutes.”

It was apparent early in the first quarter that it might not be the shootout that usually tags along with these two teams. Black Hills State had problems moving the football against the wind and Mines, while it did have two golden opportunities, came up empty with two missed field goals.

The Hardrockers took advantage of two BH penalties when they were attempting to give the Jackets the football back. A running into the kicker penalty, followed by an unsportsmanlike penalty gave Mines a fresh 20 yards and the ball at midfield.

A 16-yard pass from quarterback Jayden Johannsen to senior Joe Luebbers and a 20-yard run by red-shirt freshman Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez, III put the ball on the BHSU 7-yard line. With three minutes to play until halftime and two plays later, freshman Isaiah Eastman ran it in from 1 yard out for the first score of the game.

The Jackets had their lone sustained drive of the game and tied the battle up at 7-7 with just three seconds remaining until halftime, on an 8-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Chance Eben to sophomore Mitch McKibben in the corner of the end zone. Matt Collier converted a 4th and 3 on that drive with a 4-yard run and Connor Boyd caught a 20-yard pass.

Black Hills State took its only lead on a 28-yard field goal by Jacob Parks with 5:18 to play. That field goal was set up on an interception by Lovenski Simon, who ran it back to the 1-yard line, only to see Mines go backwards from there on out.

Zur game in for an injured Johannsen late in the third and his 16-yard run put the Hardrockers in range as Connor Taylor hit a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth to tie the game at 10-10.

The Mines defense forced two three-and-outs and Eastman's 18-yard punt return to the BHSU 41 set up what would be the winning field goal, a 27-yarder from Taylor with 4:47 to play. Zur also hit tight end Jake Leone on a 13-yard pass to the 18.

Mines freshman defensive back Kaleb Tischler then came up with his first two career interceptions of his young career to help preserve the win.

After the first Tischler interception on the Jacket 38, Black Hills State’s Lathen Stevens returned the favor when he intercepted Zur with 2:48 to play at the BHSU 42-yard line.

But an unsportsmanlike penalty moved the ball back to the 27 and Tishler intercepted Eben again at the 30. On 4th and 8 on the 29, Zur hit Jeremiah Bridges on a 9-yard pass to clinch the win and set up the victory formation.

“It’s fundamentals. We worked it all week, we talked about fundamentals, having good eyes. That is basically what it came down to,” Tischler said.

Last week in the loss to Western Colorado, the Mines defense gave up 301 yards passing. Tischler said that wasn’t going to happen again Saturday. He credited his defensive line for making it easier for the DB’s to do their job.

“Last week we gave up a lot of yards, so we went to practice this week just determined to own the air. That was our main goal to own the air, and not have another week like last week,” Tischler said.

Zur, meanwhile, was 6-of-10 passing for 46 yards, gaining another 25 yards on the ground.

“The common saying is, ‘stay ready, get ready,’” he said. “Everybody on this team has the next man-up mentality. Everyone has to be ready. You might not play the whole game, but if you come in at the very end, you have to be able to get on the field and contribute. That is really the mentality we all have to buy into, and I think we have done a pretty good job of that this year.”

Although it only scored 13 points, the Mines offense was able to move the ball at times, especially on the ground with 223 yards rushing on 44 carries. Westbrook-Sanchez came off the bench and led the way with 109 yards on 17 carries, with Eastman adding 57 yards and the lone TD.

“We’re a ground-game first team. If we can get four or five yards a pop, we can open it up for our Qs and stuff,” Westbrook-Sanchez said. “Our Q went down so we knew like we would need gain more than four or five a pop to open it up for Spencer to come in and get his groove going.”

Johannsen was 13-of-20 for 110 yards and one interception. Bridges had eight receptions for 27 yards, while Luebbers added six catches for 34 yards, Collin Zur six catches for 33 yards and Eastman five receptions for 32 yards.

Defensively, Mines linebacker Will Carroll had nine tackles, with fellow linebacker Cole Peterson adding seven stops. Christian and Justin Broekemeier had six tackles each, with Broekemeier adding 2.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. Mines had six QB sacks.

The Jackets came into the game second in the RMAC in rushing, but had just 52 net yards on 29 carries. Eben was 8-of-24 for 69 yards, the one score and three interceptions. Boyd, McKibbin and Collier all had two catches for BHSU.

“Really what we wanted to do is capitalize on what we thought we were good at, which is beating on-on-one blocks. We had one-on-one matchups, and that is what we did all day,” Christian said.

Linebacker Ryder Blair had 18 tackles, 11 solo, while Aaron Theiele added 11 tackles, Doodles Quinones 11 tackles and Stevens 10 stops.

The Jackets, 2-5 and 4-5, are at Colorado Mesa Saturday before closing the season Nov. 13 at home against Chadron State.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0