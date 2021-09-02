Mines holds on for a 34-31 win over Missouri S&T

“The second half we had it but we didn’t make plays here and there. On each side of the ball we had some blunders, but I’m proud of the kids and how they responded. That is a good football team that we beat right there. I’m proud of how they never had a negative thought that we were going to lose that football game.”

Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen said they were able to do what they had to do to get the win.

“A win is a win at the end of the day, you can’t complain about that,” Johannsen said. “But we know we have a lot of stuff to work on, and there is always next week. We have to keep our head down and don’t be satisfied with this.”

Mines lived off of big plays when things were clicking, and it started fairly early on the second possession after Johnson recovered a Missouri S&T fumble. The Hardrockers got on the board first 16 plays later when Jeremiah Bridges caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Johannsen to make it 7-0.

The opportunistic Hardrocker defense continued when Eastman scooped up an S&T fumble and rambled home from 71 yards out to give Mines a 14-0 lead, still with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Missouri S&T was on the move offensively, but had a 38-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Jarod Svensson.