Mines hoops flips sites to open season

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the South Dakota Mines men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader games schedule for this weekend in Rapid City have been flipped. The Hardrockers will now travel to Colorado this weekend to kick off the season.

The ‘Rockers will open the 2020-21 season in Golden, Colorado, Friday in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup against the Colorado School of Mines, with the women tipping off at 4 p.m. and the men to follow at 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota Mines will then take on Regis University Saturday in Denver. The men’s game is slated for a 2 p.m. tipoff and the women will follow at 4:30 p.m.

No fans will be admitted to any of the venues, but all games will stream live on the Hardrocker Network.

As a result of the change, the Rangers will travel to Rapid City on Friday, Jan. 15 and the Orediggers will come to the King Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, with game times to be announced.

Black Hills State University opens the season in Colorado this weekend as well, with the Jackets at Western Colorado Friday (women 5:30 p.m., men 7:30 p.m.) and at Fort Lewis Saturday (women 4 p.m., men 6 p.m.).

