Mines hoops heads back to Colorado

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's basketball teams will head down to Colorado for the fourth time this season as they come off of the holiday break.

Mines takes on Fort Lewis College Sunday afternoon in Durango and Western Colorado University Tuesday in Gunnison. The women's game kicks off at 2 p.m. both days with the men to follow at 4 p.m.

The Mines men head into this round of games fresh off a win over Colorado Christian University back on Dec. 19. South Dakota Mines defeated the Cougars, 74-57, and are 2-3 on the season.

The Hardrockers are led by senior Wilfred Dickson who is averaging 10.0 ppg while shooting 42 percent from the field. Kolten Mortensen is cashing in for 9.0 pgg and leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 rpg. Brannagh Walsh and Brevin Walter are also contributing to the Hardrocker offense as each is putting in just over 8 ppg.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 on the season last falling to No. 5 Colorado School of Mines, 79-75, on Dec. 19. They also fell to CCU, 79-84. FLC’s two victories both came over Western Colorado University earning 20-point wins in both outings.