Mines hoops heads back to Colorado

The South Dakota Mines men's and women's basketball teams will head down to Colorado for the fourth time this season as they come off of the holiday break.
Mines takes on Fort Lewis College Sunday afternoon in Durango and Western Colorado University Tuesday in Gunnison. The women's game kicks off at 2 p.m. both days with the men to follow at 4 p.m.
The Mines men head into this round of games fresh off a win over Colorado Christian University back on Dec. 19. South Dakota Mines defeated the Cougars, 74-57, and are 2-3 on the season.
The Hardrockers are led by senior Wilfred Dickson who is averaging 10.0 ppg while shooting 42 percent from the field. Kolten Mortensen is cashing in for 9.0 pgg and leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 rpg. Brannagh Walsh and Brevin Walter are also contributing to the Hardrocker offense as each is putting in just over 8 ppg.
The Skyhawks are 2-2 on the season last falling to No. 5 Colorado School of Mines, 79-75, on Dec. 19. They also fell to CCU, 79-84. FLC’s two victories both came over Western Colorado University earning 20-point wins in both outings.
The Mountaineers are still looking for their first win of the season posting a 0-4 overall record. Along with the two losses to Fort Lewis, they fell to MSU Denver, 74-72, and was then defeated by Colorado School of Mines, 67-57.
The Mines women, 1-4, looking to break a two-game skid against Fort Lewis and Western.
Fort Lewis is also 1-4 on the season, earning a win over Colorado Christian, 73-67, back on Dec. 12. Since then, the Skyhawks have only played Colorado School of Mines, where the Orediggers dispatched FLC, 75-63.
The ‘Rockers will then set their sites on the unbeaten Western Colorado Mountaineers in a Tuesday matchup in Gunnison.
The last time out for WCU, they defeated Colorado School of Mines, 57-51, in a battle of the unbeatens. That game was played Dec. 18. They’ve also earned wins over MSU Denver (67-51), Fort Lewis (84-69), and Black Hills State (81-74).
Ryan Weiss leads the ‘Rockers averaging 18 ppg and 7.4 rpg. Naomi Hidalgo is picking up steam and is putting op 7.6 ppg while Bailey Johnson, Juneau Jones, Anna Combalia and Madelyn Heiser are all putting up around 5 ppg.