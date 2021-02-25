Mines hoops looking to finish strong and move into postseason

The South Dakota Mines men’s and women's basketball teams have one game left on the schedule as both attempt to make its way to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference post-season tournament.
For both teams it is win and you're, "probably in."
The Hardrockers host the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Friday night with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the men's to follow at about 7:30 p.m.
To the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play this season in the year of COVID protocols, the league came up with a points system (or RPI) to determine this year’s eight-team field. On Monday, the RMAC announced the standings with a week’s worth of games remaining around the conference. The Hardrocker men are sitting as the No. 8 seed with 11.12 points. The No. 7 position was held by UCCS with 11.14 points.
And as the regular season comes to a close, those two programs will face each other Friday night in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The ‘Rockers came up short to the Mountain Lions, 69-55, back on Jan. 29 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
UCCS is 7-8 overall and in the RMAC. The last two outing for the Mountain Lions was against Colorado Christian where they split, defeating them, 92-67, on Feb. 18 and then fell to them on Tuesday night, 78-69.
UCCS is led in scoring by Alijah Cominthier with 19.1 points per game, DeRaun Clark puts up 16.9 ppg. and Wyatt Dolberry contributes with 9.3 ppg.
The Hardrockers enter their final regular season game with an 8-9 overall and conference record. Senior Wilfred Dickson continues to lead the team in scoring with 13.2 ppg. Brevin Walter is averaging 11.8 ppg., while Alejandro Rama and Kolten Mortensen are both contributing with just over 10 ppg. Mortensen also leads the team in rebounding with 7.2 rpg.
The Mines women are currently sitting in seventh place in the league standings with 13.18 points, with eighth-place Regis at 11.80.
UCCS comes to town with a 4-12 overall and RMAC record. In a game earlier this season, the Hardrockers dispatched the Mountain Lions, 72-61.
Individually, Abby Feickert leads UCCS in scoring averaging 13.1 ppg.
The Hardrockers are posting 66.4 ppg while opponents are scoring 62.5 ppg. SDM is shooting 42 percent from the field and connecting from downtown 37 percent of the time.
Junior Ryan Weiss continues to lead the Mines women in scoring at 17.2 points a game, while grabbing 6.2 rebounds a game. Sophomore Naomi Hidalgo is at 8.1 ppg. and 6.3 rpg., while junior Michaela Shaklee is scoring 8.1 points a game.
No fans will be admitted to the Mines games, but it will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.
BHSU men and women close on the road
The Black Hills State men's and women's teams are going to the postseason, it is just a matter of if both Yellow Jacket teams will host first-round games.
The Yellow Jacket men, 9-5 overall and in the RMAC, will be at Colorado Christian Friday night and Metro State Denver Saturday night. BHSU is third in the RPI standings with 12.85 points, one spot ahead of Denver at 12.08.
Colorado Christian is currently last in the RMAC standings at 2-14. MSU Denver is 8-5 in the RMAC and 8-6 overall, but has won four straight games.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 this week with wins over Western Colorado (91-70) and CSU-Pueblo (77-75) on a last-second shot by freshman Ryder Kirsch.
Joel Scott continues to lead the Jackets in scoring at 20.6 points a game and in rebounding at 6.4 per contest. Sindou Cisse is averaging 16.0 points a game and Trey Whitley is also in double figures at 12.8. Adam Moussa is scoring 9.4 points a game.
The BHSU women are standing in fourth place with 13.39 points, but just ahead of Colorado Mesa at 13.32 and MSU Denver at 13.123. The Yellow Jackets are women are 12-6 in both league play and overall.
Colorado Christian is 3-12 overall and in the league, while Denver is 8-4 and 9-6.
Senior Racquel Wientjes leads the way for the Jackets at 19.9 points and 6.0 rebounds a game. Megan Engesser is scoring 11.4 points a game, while Morgan Ham is at an 8.4 scoring clip.