Mines hoops looking to finish strong and move into postseason

The South Dakota Mines men’s and women's basketball teams have one game left on the schedule as both attempt to make its way to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference post-season tournament.

For both teams it is win and you're, "probably in."

The Hardrockers host the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Friday night with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the men's to follow at about 7:30 p.m.

To the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play this season in the year of COVID protocols, the league came up with a points system (or RPI) to determine this year’s eight-team field. On Monday, the RMAC announced the standings with a week’s worth of games remaining around the conference. The Hardrocker men are sitting as the No. 8 seed with 11.12 points. The No. 7 position was held by UCCS with 11.14 points.

And as the regular season comes to a close, those two programs will face each other Friday night in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The ‘Rockers came up short to the Mountain Lions, 69-55, back on Jan. 29 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.