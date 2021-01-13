Mines hoops schedule changed again

Due to COVID-19 issues the men’s and women’s basketball schedules have been modified for this weekend at the King Center.

Instead of doubleheader games at Goodell Gymnasium both nights, the Hardrocker men will play host to Regis University on Friday in a 5 p.m. tipoff. The women’s game against the Rangers has been postponed.

Saturday, the South Dakota Mines women’s team will welcome the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers in a 2 p.m. matchup. The men’s game has been postponed.

Neither team has played at home this season, with all of their games in Colorado to date. The Hardrocker men are 3-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and overall, while the Mines women are 3-4 in league play and 3-5 overall.

No fans will be admitted for either game this weekend, but will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network at www.gorockers.com.

