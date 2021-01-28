Mines hoops to face UCCS on the road

After two nail-biting last-second games against its biggest rivals, the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team takes its final road trip to Colorado as the Hardrockers face the UCCS Mountain Lions Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Hardrockers defeated both Chadron State (60-59, OT) and Black Hills State (79-78) in thrilling victories to improve trheir overall and conference record to 6-4. The 'Rockers have now won five of their last six games.

Individually, the Hardrockers are led by Wilfred Dickson, who is averaging 13.4 ppg., while Alejandro Rama is scoring 11.3 ppg. and Kolten Mortensen adds 10.4 ppg. Mortensen also leads the team in rebounding with 7.9 rpg.

The Mountain Lions are 3-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 3-4 overall and are led by Alijah Comithier at 20.4 ppg and DaRaun Clark contributes with 14.2 ppg. William Becker leads the team in rebounding, bringing down 7.1 rpg.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. No fans will be admitted, but the game will be streamed live and for free, along with Livestats on the Hardrocker Network at www.gorockers.com.

Mine women look to keep win streak going