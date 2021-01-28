Mines hoops to face UCCS on the road

After two nail-biting last-second games against its biggest rivals, the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team takes its final road trip to Colorado as the Hardrockers face the UCCS Mountain Lions Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Hardrockers defeated both Chadron State (60-59, OT) and Black Hills State (79-78) in thrilling victories to improve trheir overall and conference record to 6-4. The 'Rockers have now won five of their last six games.
Individually, the Hardrockers are led by Wilfred Dickson, who is averaging 13.4 ppg., while Alejandro Rama is scoring 11.3 ppg. and Kolten Mortensen adds 10.4 ppg. Mortensen also leads the team in rebounding with 7.9 rpg.
The Mountain Lions are 3-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 3-4 overall and are led by Alijah Comithier at 20.4 ppg and DaRaun Clark contributes with 14.2 ppg. William Becker leads the team in rebounding, bringing down 7.1 rpg.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. No fans will be admitted, but the game will be streamed live and for free, along with Livestats on the Hardrocker Network at www.gorockers.com.
Mine women look to keep win streak going
The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team is looking to build off of two big wins last weekend at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup Friday night.
The Hardrockers are fresh off two big RMAC wins last weekend at the King Center, 65-59 over Chadron state College and 66-50 over arch rival Black Hills State Saturday.
The two victories improved South Dakota Mines to 5-6 on the season and 5-5 in the conference.
Individually, the 'Rockers are led in scoring and rebounding by Ryan Weiss at 18 ppg and 6.7 rpg. She has notched 38 3-pointers so far this season and is steadily climbing up the all-time list. She currently sits in second place all-time with 215. She needs 37 more to move into first place and dethrone Sami Steffeck, who set the new mark last season. She is also 100 points away from scoring 1,000 points as a Hardrocker.
After a career performance against BHSU, Michaela Shaklee has become the Hardrockers' second-leading scorer averaging 8.4 ppg. Naomi Hidalgo is posting 7.2 ppg and 6.0 rpg and Anna Combalia is contributing with 6.0 ppg.
The Mountain Lions are 2-5 overall and in conference play and are led by Abby Feickert at 14 ppg. Jessica Nation averages 7.9 ppg and Anna Davern adds 6.1 ppg.
Friday's game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
BHSU women host Metro State, Colorado Christian
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team returns home Friday to host MSU Denver Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Colorado Christian Saturday (3 p.m.) at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 65-52 road win over Chadron State College Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing skid. The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 7-4 overall.
Senior Racquel Wientjes leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring (21.2 ppg.) and rebounding (6.2 rpg.), followed by Megan Engesser at 12.9 ppg. and Morgan ham at 10.3 ppg.
MSU Denver is 6-3 record in the RMAC with a 7-4 overall record and are on a two-game winning streak with their last victory coming Jan. 21 against UCCS. The Roadrunners are led by Allie Navarette at 21.7 points and 8.5 rebounds a game, with Jaela Richarson at 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds and Morgan Lewis at 10.9 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
Colorado Christian is 2-8 record in the RMAC and are led by Lourdes Gonzalez at 13.5 ppg. and 7.0 rpg. and Brookelyn Huribut at 12.9 ppg.
BHSU men to host MSU Denver, at UC Colorado Springs
The Black Hills State men's basketball team will look to break a two-game skid when it hosts Metro State Friday night (7:30 p.m.) in Spearfish before heading to play UC Colorado Springs on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets are 3-4 in league play and 3-4 overall.
BHSU is led by sophomore Joel Scott at 17.6 ppg. and 6.9 rpg., with Sindou Cisse at 17.3 ppg., in three games. Trey Whitley is scoring 14.3 ppg. and Adam Moussa is averaging 10.0 ppg.
Metro State is currently 4-6 on the season and are led by Gildyard Mavrick at 10.9 ppg, followed by Kobe Sanders at 10.8 ppg., Tyrei Randall at 10.4 ppg. and Tonje Durham at 10.2.
The Mountain Lions are 3-4 this season.