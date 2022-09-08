Mines hopes to keep rolling in first-ever matchup with Truman State

South Dakota Mines started the season on a positive note with a lopsided 43-20 road win over Missouri S&T last Thursday in Rotella, Missouri.

The Hardrockers hope that momentum carries over as they open their home slate at noon Saturday against Truman State at O’Harra Stadium.

Series History

Saturday marks the first ever meeting between Truman State and South Dakota Mines.

Hardrockers head coach Charlie Flohr is familiar with the Bulldogs however, and served as TSU's recruiting coordinator in 2004.

Last time out

Truman State opened the season with a 20-19 loss at Davenport last Saturday.

SD Mines looked impressive in a 43-20 win at Missouri S&T behind stellar performances by quarterback Jayden Johannsen and wide receiver Isaiah Eastman.

Scouting the opponent

Truman State led Davenport 19-13 late in the fourth quarter Saturday before surrendering a five-yard touchdown pass with 2:11 left in the contest to fall 20-19.

The Bulldogs defense stood tall and held their Week 1 opponent to 310 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers.

Ben Thomas led the way as he intercepted two passes and added six tackles. Isaiah Estes led the Truman defense with eight tackles and Thomas Spaulding recorded his team’s only sack for a safety.

On offense Truman State managed 235 yards of total offense and converted on 7 of 17 3rd-down conversion attempts.

Quarterback Nolan Hair completed 17 of 32 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Shamar Griffith led the way on the ground with 15 carries for 71 rushing yards and Jake Tuttle added 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Turnovers proved fatal for the Bulldogs in the contest as they finished with three, two fumbles and an interception.

Scouting SD Mines

Mines showed up ready to play in its 43-20 win to open the season last Thursday at Missouri S&T.

Jayden Johannsen earned RMAC Offensive Player of the Week and D2football.com National Offensive Player of the Week honors for his play at quarterback.

The redshirt sophomore completed 20 of 28 passes for 433 yards and four touchdowns, including a school-record 94 yard TD pass. He added eight carries for 56 yards to lead the Hardrockers in rushing yards.

Isaiah Eastman proved a formidable weapon at wide receiver and as a punt returner last week. His efforts earned RMAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Eastman hauled in six catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns of 65 and 12 yards. He added an 85 yard punt return for a touchdown in the contest.

On defense the Hardrockers stood strong and only allowed one possession in the red zone for the Miners. S&T finished the contest 5 of 15 on 3rd-down conversion attempts. Mines recorded three tacks for 36 yards in the contest.

Casey Knutsen led the way on defense with seven total tackles. Hunter Newsom added three tackles and one sack. Cole Seiwald recorded a sack for a loss of 14 yards. Kyante Christian and Amire Jones each added half of a sack.

Keys to Victory

The biggest key for SD Mines against Truman State is to get Johannsen and Eastmen off to a hot start like they did last week. The QB-WR duo showed potential for a special season in the opener last week and will prove key for the Hardrockers as the season progresses.

Another key for Mines is to win the turnover battle. At Missouri S&T, Mines lost the turnover battle with two fumbles and have yet to force a turnover.

Truman State gave away the ball three turnovers last week with two fumbles and an interception, showing a proclivity for coughing up the ball.