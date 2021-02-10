Mines Keeble earns RMAC field honors

South Dakota Mines senior pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week announced by the league office Wednesday afternoon.
Keeble earned an automatic qualifying jump in the pole vault during the Chadron State Indoor Track and Field Invite this past weekend in Nebaska — as well as set a new meet and facility record. Keeble jumped 13-3¾ to win the event. She is ranked first in the RMAC and third in the country after the weekend. She also finished first in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.56 seconds on Saturday.
"It's great to see Erica pick right up where she left off last year," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "Getting an auto-qualification is such an impressive accomplishment. Now that the pressure is off of qualifying for Nationals, she'll be able to focus on improving and giving it all she has."
Former STM runner Julian earns RMAC honors
Colorado Mines redshirt sophomore Luke Julian, a former St. Thomas More state champion, was named the RMAC Track Athlete of the Week for the men. He broke the facility record in the mile inside Steinhauer Fieldhouse by two seconds at a 4 minutes, 10.12 pac on Saturday.
Julian's performance automatically qualified him for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships and also ranks him No. 1 in the nation this season.
Julian's performance helped the Oredigger men rise to the No. 1 team ranking in the nation in Tuesday's national rankings from the USTFCCCA.
Hardrocker men to host MSU Denver
The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team looks to get back on track Thursday night as the Hardrockers host MSU Denver to the King Center for a 6 p.m. Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rematch.
The two squads met earlier this season in Denver, Colorado on December 17 where the Roadrunners pulled out a 72-56 win.
South Dakota Mines went from 1-4 after that game to 6-3 and amassed a 7-7 overall and conference record heading into Thursday night. After winning their last two games, the Roadrunners come to town with a 6-6 overall record.
Mavrick Gildyard leads that team averaging 14.4 ppg and 5.3 rpg while Tyrei Randall and Kobe Sanders both contribute over 11 ppg; and Laolu Oke and Tonje Durham both post around 10 ppg.
The Hardrockers are averaging 66.2 points a game while opponents are scoring around 72.1 ppg. Wilfred Dickson continue to lead the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game, while Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama are both contributing with just over 11 ppg and Kolten Mortensen cashes in for 10.6 ppg and leads the team in rebounding with 7.6 rpg.
No fans will be admitted to Thursday’s game, but it will be streamed live on the Hardrocker Network at www.gorockers.com.
On Saturday, both the Mines women (2 p.m.) and men (4 p.m.) host Colorado Christian.
Cold postpones Sturgis girls' basketball, wrestling
The extreme cold temperatures have postponed two sporting events for Sturgis Brown on Thursday.
The Sturgis girls' basketball game against Douglas has been rescheduled for Feb. 19, and the Scooper wrestling at Belle Fourche has been postponed with no rescheduled date at this time.
High School girls basketball
WALL 68, LOWER BRULE 46: The Lady Eagles rolled to the win over the Lady Sioux Tuesday night in Lower Brule.
Freshman Nora Dinger led the way for Wall with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while senior Lily Wagner added 16 points.
Wall, 13-5, returns to action Saturday when it hosts Stanley County, while Lower Brule, 8-8, is at Ipswich Thursday night.