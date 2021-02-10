Mines Keeble earns RMAC field honors

South Dakota Mines senior pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week announced by the league office Wednesday afternoon.

Keeble earned an automatic qualifying jump in the pole vault during the Chadron State Indoor Track and Field Invite this past weekend in Nebaska — as well as set a new meet and facility record. Keeble jumped 13-3¾ to win the event. She is ranked first in the RMAC and third in the country after the weekend. She also finished first in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.56 seconds on Saturday.

"It's great to see Erica pick right up where she left off last year," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "Getting an auto-qualification is such an impressive accomplishment. Now that the pressure is off of qualifying for Nationals, she'll be able to focus on improving and giving it all she has."

Former STM runner Julian earns RMAC honors

Colorado Mines redshirt sophomore Luke Julian, a former St. Thomas More state champion, was named the RMAC Track Athlete of the Week for the men. He broke the facility record in the mile inside Steinhauer Fieldhouse by two seconds at a 4 minutes, 10.12 pac on Saturday.