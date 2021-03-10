 Skip to main content
Mines' Keeble to compete at indoor nationals
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Keeble RMAC

South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Erica Keeble clears the bar in the pole vault at the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Track and Field championships at O'Harra Stadium. Keeble won the event.

 Brad Blume photo, SD Mines

South Dakota Mines senior Erica Keeble will travel to Birmingham, Alabama this weekend to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the women's pole vault.

Mines Erica Keeble mug

Keeble

Keeble is make her third-straight appearance at Nationals, competing as a sophomore and was at the meet a year ago when it was cancelled due to the start of the COVID pandemic.

"We're very excited to see Erica go back to the National Indoor Championships this week," said Mines head coach Steve Johnson. "After the meet was cancelled at the last minute a year ago, it's felt a little like unfinished business. Getting to take that first attempt will be a victory in itself. She's put a lot of work in to get to this point and we're excited to see how it plays out."

This year Keeble enters the meet matching her personal best 13 feet, 7 ¼ inches, which earned her a third-consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor event title. That height puts her fourth in the nation. The top mark in the country belongs to Haven Lander from Pittsburg State and Madi Wulfekotter of Central Missouri, who both cleared a height of 14-5 this season.

Keeble's height of 13-¼ matches not only her all-time best mark, but it is also the South Dakota Mines school record as well as the RMAC indoor meet record.

The women's pole vault is scheduled to take place Friday evening at 5:15 p.m. MT, and it will be streamed live at https://www.ncaa.com/event/3986.

