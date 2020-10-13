Mines' Lewis, BHSU's parks earn RMAC football honors

South Dakota School of Mines junior running back Ahmad Lewis and Black Hills State University senior Jacob Parks were both named their respective Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference players of the week on Tuesday.
Lewis was named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week. He rushed for 166 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns. Lewis also hauled in five receptions for 60 receiving yards.
Parks was named the RMAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He made a field goal near the end of the third quarter to bring Black Hills State within once score. He averaged 46.71 yards per punt on seven punts, totaling 327 yards, Parks also booted two over 50 yards and two within the 20 yard line.
Parks holds the BHSU record for longest field goal, kicking a 53-yarder in 2017 against Western State. Parks also ranks second in both longest punt (76 yards, 2019, vs. Asuza Pacific) and punting average in a season (40.5, 2019) in BHSU history.
Greyson Matalus of Colorado Mesa was been named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week. Matalus was all over the field totaling 15 tackles with a half a sack, a pass break-up and a quarterback Hurry in the 10-7 overtime win over Chadron State College Saturday. His 15 tackles were a new career-high.
College Women's Golf
Mines finish seventh at CSU-Pueblo tournament
The South Dakota Mines women's golf team closed out its fall season with a seventh-place showing at the Colorado State Pueblo Sam Proal Farmers Insurance Golf Invite at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Hardrockers finished with a two-day score of 685. After carding an 18-hole score of 353 on Monday, the 'Rockers rallied back to post a 332 on Day 2 of the tourney. Westminster College took first with a 621 and Colorado Mesa came in second with a 623.
Individually, Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian had the lowest score of 146 over 36 holes and Westminster's Cassie Campos earned second with a 148.
The Hardrockers top finisher was Annika Schooler, who took a share of 32nd place with a 169 (83-86), Jessalyn Shipp tied for 37th with a 172 (89-83), Rianna Garland tied for 39th place with a 173 (90-83), Larissa Pawlowski put up a 175 for a share of 41st place and Abby Magee tied for 45th with a 178.
Black Hills State University finished in 10th place with a 716.
The top finisher for the Yellow Jackets was junior Jade Burr, who finished tied for 13th with a score of 160. Ashtyn Swigart scored 178, finishing the tournament tied for 45th. Nicole Klungness finished tied for 48th with a total of 182
Rounding out the Yellow Jackets team were Jocelyn Olson scoring 201 and Mycah Wainscott scoring 202 placing 55th and 56th respectively.
College Basketball
BHSU adjusts 2020-21 basketball schedules
Black Hills State University has changed the dates of three home men's and women's basketball doubleheaders for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The previously scheduled Jan. 1 doubleheader with Regis will now be played Nov. 22 with the women tipping off at 4 p.m. and the men at 6 p.m.
The doubleheader against Colorado Mines previously set for Jan. 2 will now be played Nov. 23, women opening at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
The Feb. 19 doubleheader with South Dakota School of Mines is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, with tipoffs at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
