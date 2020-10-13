Mines' Lewis, BHSU's parks earn RMAC football honors

South Dakota School of Mines junior running back Ahmad Lewis and Black Hills State University senior Jacob Parks were both named their respective Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference players of the week on Tuesday.

Lewis was named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week. He rushed for 166 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns. Lewis also hauled in five receptions for 60 receiving yards.

Parks was named the RMAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He made a field goal near the end of the third quarter to bring Black Hills State within once score. He averaged 46.71 yards per punt on seven punts, totaling 327 yards, Parks also booted two over 50 yards and two within the 20 yard line.

Parks holds the BHSU record for longest field goal, kicking a 53-yarder in 2017 against Western State. Parks also ranks second in both longest punt (76 yards, 2019, vs. Asuza Pacific) and punting average in a season (40.5, 2019) in BHSU history.

Greyson Matalus of Colorado Mesa was been named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week. Matalus was all over the field totaling 15 tackles with a half a sack, a pass break-up and a quarterback Hurry in the 10-7 overtime win over Chadron State College Saturday. His 15 tackles were a new career-high.

College Women's Golf