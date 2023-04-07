The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) presented the South Dakota Mines Department of Mechanical Engineering with the Donald N. Zwiep Innovation in Education Award during their annual Mechanical Engineering Education Summit (MEED) held in March at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

ASME recognized Mines’ mechanical engineering department for “introducing a rigorous program on project-based product development that couples across several courses and all four years of the undergraduate curriculum.”

Mines’ mechanical engineering curriculum empowers students to learn by doing according to Communications Manager Mike Ray. From the start of the four-year degree, students are placed in team projects that help them conceptualize, design, prototype and demonstrate products that solve a real-world problem and address social needs.

“This award reflects the world-class education offered at South Dakota Mines,” Mines President Jim Rankin, Ph.D., P.E said. “We’re proud to be educating the next generation of STEM professionals to the highest standards. The work of our graduates is vital for keeping our country at the forefront of innovation and technology into the next century.”

ASME also recognized the Mines mechanical engineering department for leading broad changes within the department to focus on higher order learning and for making significant investments in initiatives, industry and faculty buy in.

“We’re very proud of this award and for the external validation of the cutting-edge mechanical engineering education that we provide,” Mines department head of mechanical engineering, Pierre Larochelle, Ph.D., P.E. said, as a featured speaker at the MEED conference.

Mines mechanical engineering graduates are sought after by the highest levels of industry, including NASA, Caterpillar, Garmin, Nucor and many more, Ray said. In recent years, an increasing number of Mines mechanical engineering graduates have been able to stay in the state going to work for companies like B9Creatons, RESPEC, VRC Metal Systems and others.

Mines also offers a minor in aerospace engineering, which gives graduates a competitive edge in the aerospace industry with employers like NASA, SpaceX, Boeing, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Collins Aerospace or Blue Origin, among others.