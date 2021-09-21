Mines men 3rd, women 4th at own invite

The South Dakota Mines golf teams wrapped up their home tournament Tuesday at Red rock with a third-place finish for the Hardrocker men and fourth place for the women's team.
The Mines men’s team closed the two-day tournament strong with a 294, the second-best team score of the tournament. Joseph Vincent led the way throughout, posting 1-over 73s in round 1, and round 2, before shooting an even-par 72 to close out the tournament. His three-day score of 218 earned him a tie for second place, just three strokes behind the first-place finisher.
Complete results of the tournament were not made available.
Bryce Howard of and Jake Francis also finished in the top 20 for South Dakota Mines, with Roger Nakagawa finishing just outside that mark in a tie for 21st. Howard bounced back after a tough 11-over 83 in round one, to shoot +3 in the remaining two rounds. Francis shot +18, but also had a good third round, shooting +1, 73. Nakagawa shot a 19-over 235, 3-round total. The men’s second team comprised of Carson McDaniel, Ian Bjork, Braydon Jones, and Bret Elkin finished in 10th, with them shooting 246, 247, 255, and 265. Lane Jensen played as an individual and shot a 247.
“We played well and got better each round,” said Mines head coach Luke Wheeler. “Proud of the way they handled themselves, placing third is a great accomplishment with that field of team. Joseph Vincent shooting lights out to finish second was spectacular. Overall, we have a lot to build off of as a team.”
The Mines women had two teams competing, with the top team placing fourth and the second team placing sixth.
Annika Schooler had a strong performance, as she was consistently in the mix with the leaders, and finished sixth overall after a 79 in the second round. Rianna Garland struggled to a 91 in the first round, but bounced back in a big way, shooting the second-best round 2 score with a 77, to finish in 10th. Jessalyn Shipp also finished in the top 20 for the Hardrockers, after a two-round 175. Mya Maxwell and Abby Magee rounded out the first team, shooting +21, and +25 for the tournament to both place in the top 35.
“Annika and Rianna both shooting in the 70’s was incredible with how the course was playing”, said Wheeler.
The second team made up Portia Lenczowski, Lora Ortega, Julia Sabetti, and Alexandra Rauert also had three top 30 finishers with Ortega finishing 24th, Sabetti in 27th, and Lenczowski in 30th, shooting 185, 187, and 188 respectively. Rauert shot a 204.
“I am proud of each one of the ladies for how they battled the conditions, and the course," said Wheeler. " There were a lot of positives we can take away.”