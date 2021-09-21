Mines men 3rd, women 4th at own invite

The South Dakota Mines golf teams wrapped up their home tournament Tuesday at Red rock with a third-place finish for the Hardrocker men and fourth place for the women's team.

The Mines men’s team closed the two-day tournament strong with a 294, the second-best team score of the tournament. Joseph Vincent led the way throughout, posting 1-over 73s in round 1, and round 2, before shooting an even-par 72 to close out the tournament. His three-day score of 218 earned him a tie for second place, just three strokes behind the first-place finisher.

Complete results of the tournament were not made available.

Bryce Howard of and Jake Francis also finished in the top 20 for South Dakota Mines, with Roger Nakagawa finishing just outside that mark in a tie for 21st. Howard bounced back after a tough 11-over 83 in round one, to shoot +3 in the remaining two rounds. Francis shot +18, but also had a good third round, shooting +1, 73. Nakagawa shot a 19-over 235, 3-round total. The men’s second team comprised of Carson McDaniel, Ian Bjork, Braydon Jones, and Bret Elkin finished in 10th, with them shooting 246, 247, 255, and 265. Lane Jensen played as an individual and shot a 247.