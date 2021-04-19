Mines men 7th, women 10th to open RMAC golf tournament

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team sits in seventh place after the first round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Sunday at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona, while the Hardrocker women are in 10th.

The Hardrocker men opened with a team score of 307. CSU Pueblo holds down the top spot with a 287 and UCCS is second with a 297.

Roger Nakagawa paces the Hardrockerswith a 74 and a share of ninth place, while Bryce Howard is one stroke back with a 75, which is tied for 14th place. Jake Francis has a share of 26th place with a 78 and both Joseph Vincent and Supawich Boonta carded scores of 80 and are tied for 38th place.

On the women's side, the 'Rockers opened with a team score of 340. MSU Denver and Colorado Christian are tied for the first-round lead with 313 and Westminster College is third with 316 strokes.

Rianna Garland came in with the lowest round for the Hardrockers, with an 80 for a share of 17th place. Annika Schooler is tied for 24th with an 82, Abby Magee has a share of 35th with an 85, Jessalyn Shipp posted a 93 for 54th and Larissa Pawlowski carded a 95 for 55th place.