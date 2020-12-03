Mines men and women hoops to open season in Colorado

Up until just a few days ago, the South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's basketball teams were planning to open their seasons at home Friday and Saturday at the King Center.
The games, however, were moved to Colorado instead because of COVID concerns.
Starting about a month later than normal, Mines finally kicks off the 2020-21 season this weekend with a pair of road games against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foes Colorado School of Mines and Regis University.
The Hardrockers are at Colorado Mines Friday night at 4 p.m. for the women and 6:30 p.m. for the men, and take on Regis in Denver Saturday at 2 p.m. for the women and 4:30 p.m. for the men. No fans are allowed at either game, but action can be viewed on n the Hardrocker Network at: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sdsmt/.
Mines men's head coach Eric Glenn said they would have liked to been at home this weekend, but at least they are playing. It's one step at time in this crazy year of the pandemic.
"It's like what we always say to our guys, we can only focus on what we can control, we don't focus on things we can't control," Glenn said. "For us, we just keep our heads down and focus on what we can do in practice to get better."
Like all teams in the conference and in the country, the early season has been a challenge, 'Rocker women's head coach Jeri Jacobson said. Early in the preseason, she said they were rolling along, but then they hit a bit of a standstill.
"One of the positives for us is that we really didn't get slowed down. We were able to practice, we were able to work on things, which was nice with so many new faces," she said. "The biggest hurdle was adjusting in mid November when we were getting ready to play games and not being able to practice as a team any more. It was hard to adjust to because it wasn't our own doing. I feel like we did the best that we could, we didn't some individual workouts with our players. We just tried to continue to find the silver linings."
Mines men learning to reload after key losses
The 'Rocker men return only four players from last year's team that earned its first win in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament play with the upset of rival Black Hills State, advancing to the league semifinals.
The Hardrockers lost 64 points a game to graduation and transfers, including Alecc Williams (16.7 ppg.), Logan Elers (11.2 ppg), and Jack Fiddler (8.2 ppg.) to graduation, as well as junior Mitchell Sueker (14.3 ppg.), who is a graduate transfer to North Dakota, Troy Brady (6.5 ppg.), a graduate transfer to Regis and junior Damani Hayes (6.8 ppg.), who transferred to South Dakota.
Going on the road for the first couple of weeks isn't so bad after all, Glenn said.
"We're such a new and young team, so the extra practice time has actually been good for us," he said. "At the same time, we have to play the game to get better. It is time for us to play some games."
Returning for the Hardrockers will be senior guard Will Dickson, sophomore guard Ale Rama, sophomore guard Zach Hidalgo and senior guard and Trey Smith.
The Hardrockers have only about 12 points a game coming back, with half of that from Dickson, who played in all 30 games (19.8 minutes per game) and hit 42-of-83 3-pointers.
"Will Dickson has been doing a heck of a job. He didn't have a big leadership role in the past, but here he is. He's the senior with the most experience," Glenn said. "He has done a tremendous job of leading with our guys."
Rama and sophomore transfer Kolton Furgoli (Colorado Christian) will battle for the starting point guard spot.
"I'm excited for Ale. He's probably anxious. He hasn't really played a full season of basketball in the last two years," Glenn said. "He's biting at the bit to get back out on the floor.
"We have another point guard (Furgoli), and I feel really fortunate to have two really good guys. I wouldn't have a problem with either of them on the floor."
Other key newcomers to the roster this year include redshirt freshman guard Brevin Walter, junior college transfer forward Kolten Mortensen, and freshmen Keagan Smith, Josiah Gardiner, Barrett Keith, Brannagh Walsh and center Charlie Garrison.
"It would have been nice to get in some scrimmages or exhibitions, but out our young freshmen are going to get a taste of what playing in the RMAC is all about right off the bat," Glenn said.
The Hardrockers will get a true test right off the bat with the RMAC's preseason favorite Colorado School of Mines, which is ranked 13th in the country.
Regis has played one game as well, falling to MSU Denver 82-66.
Regis returns eight players from the 2019-20 roster and loses six to the transfer portal and graduation.
Mines women young as well
The Hardrocker women, despite losing four seniors to graduation, will look to build on a successful 2019-20 season which saw them go 13-9 in league play and 15-12, earning a trip to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs.
Although the Hardrockers return their leading scorer in junior guard Ryan Weiss (16.9 ppg.), they do lose some firepower as well, with the graduation of Sami Steffeck (9.8 ppg.), Cooper Courtney (4.4 ppg.), Anna Haugen (10.8 ppg., 9.9 rpg.)and Molly McCabe (6.8 ppg., 6.5 rpg.).
"Nobody else in the conference graduated players like we did," Jacobson said.
Also returning for the Rockers this season are junior guard Anna Combalia (4.2 ppg.) and senior guards Michaela Shaklee (3.5 ppg.) and Francesca Facchini (1.2 ppg.), along with sophomore forward Naomi Hidalgo (6.3 ppg., 4.2 rpg. and junior forward and Melissa Johnstone (3.7 ppg., 2.1 rpg.).
Jacobson signed seven new players to the squad. New to the Hardrockers lineup this year are former Rapid City Central and Casper College teammates, guard Bailey Johnson and forward Juneau Jones.
"We're really excited to bring them in and see what they can do," Jacobson said. "Both are tenacious defenders and great rebounders. They'll fill in some voids from players we graduated."
Also new to the program will be freshman guard Maggie Smith and freshman forward Sydnee Durtsche. along with junior college transfers Madelyn Heiser and Kaydin Davis (Sheridan College) and sophomore Makenna Bodette (McCook Community College).
"There are a lot of new faces along with a few familiar ones," Jacobson said. "We're excited about their potential, we're excited about the team that we have put together. We'll see where we are when we play somebody different, and see where we measure up to our opponents."
The Orediggers have had three games postponed so far this season, but they did compete against MSU Denver on Nov. 28 and earned a 75-49 win.
CSM brings back 11 players from last year's roster.
Regis has had one exhibition game this season, a 111-64 loss to Colorado State University and a 78-72 defeat at MSU Denver.
