Mines men at home for first time; women looking to do the same

It's the middle of January and the South Dakota Mines basketball teams might finally get to play some home games.
Knock on wood.
Both men's and women's squads were originally scheduled to host Regis University Friday and Colorado School of Mines Saturday. As of Thursday night, because of COVID issues, the Hardrocker men's team will only take on Regis Friday at 5 p.m. and the Mines women will only take on Colorado Mines Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Hardrocker men have been on the road since the season finally got underway back in December, with four-straight trips to Colorado where they has a 3-4 overall record in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and overall.
for the most part, Mines men's head coach Eric glenn said they have been pretty fortunate, with last week's home game against xxx as the only true real setback.
"Some teams might have played eight games by now, but we've played seven," he said. "It would have been nice to play a home game last week, but for us we just continue to stick with our process and we started this week over with a normal process. Fortunately, we're going to be able to play a game this week, and I know our guys are excited to get back on the floor and compete against somebody."
Despite not being able to play a game on their home court yet, Glenn said these four road trips have been good for the team and his young squad has done a good job, although he said they still have some growing pains to go through."
"The consistency thing is probably the biggest part of it, and a lot of that comes with experience. We just have to continue gathering experience with these guys," he said. "We are seeing growth and learning the type of discipline it takes at this level. Every possession is so darn important. There are times we do a really nice job, and there are other times we don't. We just have to find that consistency.'
The Hardrockers lost most of their team last season that advanced to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. Mines has just two seniors this season — Wilfred Dickson and Trey Smith.
"They (Dickson, and Smith) are doing a tremendous job as seniors, but to only have two upperclassmen with that amount of experience, it is hard," Glenn said. "I think our progress has been great, but I am a little greedy at times, I want to be a little better."
As would be expected with a young team, Glenn said that consistency is important. On their last road swing, the Hardrockers knocked off Fort Lewis in overtime, but then fell to Western Colorado.
The Hardrockers have been averaging 64.9 points a game and is shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Dickson leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points a game, while sophomore Alejandro Rama, redshirt freshman Brevin Walter and junior Kolten Mortensen are all contributing around 10 ppg. Mortensen is also leading the team in rebounding, averaging 7.6 rebounds a game.
Last time out, the Rangers overwhelmed South Dakota Mines with a 90-52 tilt. That game was the second of the season for the ‘Rockers back on Dec. 5. Since then, Regis has only logged three games, falling to Colorado school of Mines (73-50) on Dec. 10, and then dropping both games to open January, losing at Black Hills State (84-74) and Chadron State (74-59).
Mines has won three of five since that loss t Regis.
As a team, Regis is scoring 68.3 points a game, giving up 70.8 a game. They are shooting right around 40 percent while adversaries cash in for 50 percent from the field. Will Cranston-Lown leads the Rangers, averaging 15.8 ppg, while teammate Brian Dawson tallies 14.8 ppg. Aaron Bokol collects 6 rpg.
SD Mines women hope to host Colorado Mines
If Colorado Mines's COVID test results all come back negative Friday morning, the Hardrocker women will finally get to play a game on their home court.
If there is one positive about playing all of their games to take in Colorado, it's a new team being able to bond on the long weekend trips.
Mines women's head coach Jeri Jacobson said that when you face adversity, it also makes your team-bonding stronger. On their last road trip, they didn't find out their game was canceled until they had already driven to Durango, Colo., a 12-hour drive.
"We always try to find silver linings, especially during the pandemic," Jacobson said. "One of the things we try to take away from all of the road trips is, 'yes we do a lot of team bonding and spend a lot of time together,' which is nice because we have so many new faces. It's been good, we've made the best of it."
The Mines women are 3-4 in league play and 3-5 overall, last playing Jan. 5 when the Hardrockers knocked off previously unbeaten Western Colorado 72-68 in Gunnison, Colo.
Junior Ryan Weiss continues to lead the Hardrockers in scoring at 17.6 points per game, shooting 45% overall from the field and from 3-point land. Weiss also leads Mines in rebounding at 6.9 per game.
The Hardrockers have a lot of new faces because they saw four seniors graduate off of last year's team that earned a RMAC Tournament berth.
"We lot a lot of leadership, so that has been one of the biggest things that we have worked on this year, finding new leaders and obviously Ryan is one of them," Jacobson said. "She is a leader by example anyway with her work ethic and the type of person she is. We're working on finding a crew to go with her. Leadership can take you really far, and that is what we learned last year."
Sophomore Naomi Hidalgo is averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, followed by senior Michaela Shaklee at 7.7 ppg. and junior Makenna Bodette at 6.7 ppg. Sophomores Juneau Jones and Bailey Johnson are scoring at 5.6 ppg and 5.0 ppg. respectively.
With a relatively new squad, consistency is one of the biggest keys for the Hardrockers this season.
"There are days that we will play incredible in practice, and the next day it is like, 'Who is this team?'" Jacobson said. "But that also comes with youth and we are pretty young."
At the same time Jacobson said she likes their competitiveness and their work ethic.
"They are hungry to learn, they are hungry to play and they are extremely coachable," she said. "That is a joy to have, especially in these hard times. Everybody could have a bad attitude with everything going on. They all have great heads on their shoulders and great perspective."
Colorado Mines comes into Saturday's game at 4-2 in the RMAC and 5-2 overall, including a 68-53 win over the Hardrockers Dec. 4.
The Orediggers are led by Denali Pinto at 15.3 points a game, followed by Courtney Stanton at 12.1 ppg. and Ashley Steffeck at 11.6 ppg.
Fans are not allowed in Goodall Gymnasium this weekend, but the game will be streamed free on the Hardrocker Network by logging onto www.gorockers.com.
MBB Saturday and Tuesday games postponed
Black Hills State men's basketball has postponed its Jan. 16 home game against Western Colorado as well as its Jan. 19 meeting at Chadron State due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-2 RMAC) were scheduled to play the Mountaineers (2-4, 2-3 RMAC) Saturday at 6 p.m., before traveling to play the Eagles (2-3, 2-3 RMAC) on Tuesday at 6 p.m..
All parties will work to potentially reschedule these games for later dates.
The Yellow Jackets are next scheduled to take on South Dakota Mines on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Rapid City.
The BHSU women, 6-2 RMAC, 6-2 overall, are scheduled to host Western Colorado Saturday, but Tuesday's game at Chadron State is postponed.