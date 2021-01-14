Mines men at home for first time; women looking to do the same

"We always try to find silver linings, especially during the pandemic," Jacobson said. "One of the things we try to take away from all of the road trips is, 'yes we do a lot of team bonding and spend a lot of time together,' which is nice because we have so many new faces. It's been good, we've made the best of it."

The Mines women are 3-4 in league play and 3-5 overall, last playing Jan. 5 when the Hardrockers knocked off previously unbeaten Western Colorado 72-68 in Gunnison, Colo.

Junior Ryan Weiss continues to lead the Hardrockers in scoring at 17.6 points per game, shooting 45% overall from the field and from 3-point land. Weiss also leads Mines in rebounding at 6.9 per game.

The Hardrockers have a lot of new faces because they saw four seniors graduate off of last year's team that earned a RMAC Tournament berth.

"We lot a lot of leadership, so that has been one of the biggest things that we have worked on this year, finding new leaders and obviously Ryan is one of them," Jacobson said. "She is a leader by example anyway with her work ethic and the type of person she is. We're working on finding a crew to go with her. Leadership can take you really far, and that is what we learned last year."