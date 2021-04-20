Mines men eighth, women 10th at RMAC championships

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team is sitting in eighth place after the second round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield, Arizona, on Monday, while the Hardrocker women sit in 10th place.

The South Dakota men have a two-day score of 620, four strokes ahead of Westminster College at 624. CSU Pueblo leads after 36 holes with a 581 and Colorado Christian is in second place with 599.

CSUP's Andrew Ni leads the individual standings with a 141 and teammate Matt Millare is second with a 144.

For South Dakota Mines, Bryce Howard and Joseph Vincent are tgied for 19th place with a 152, Roger Nakagawa has a 155 and has a share of 25th place, Jake Francis put up a 162 and tied for 40th place and Supawich is in 42nd place with a 163.

On the women's side, the Hardrockers tallied 683 to maintain 10th place. Colorado Mesa leads after Round 2 with 625 strokes, Colorado Christian is second with 626 and Westminster College is third with 628.

CCU's Emily Donaldson is first with a 147 in the individual standings and teammate Faith Kilgore is second with a 148.