 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mines men eighth, women 10th at RMAC championships
COLLEGE GOLF

Mines men eighth, women 10th at RMAC championships

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team is sitting in eighth place after the second round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield, Arizona, on Monday, while the Hardrocker women sit in 10th place.

The South Dakota men have a two-day score of 620, four strokes ahead of Westminster College at 624. CSU Pueblo leads after 36 holes with a 581 and Colorado Christian is in second place with 599.

CSUP's Andrew Ni leads the individual standings with a 141 and teammate Matt Millare is second with a 144.

For South Dakota Mines, Bryce Howard and Joseph Vincent are tgied for 19th place with a 152, Roger Nakagawa has a 155 and has a share of 25th place, Jake Francis put up a 162 and tied for 40th place and Supawich is in 42nd place with a 163.

On the women's side, the Hardrockers tallied 683 to maintain 10th place. Colorado Mesa leads after Round 2 with 625 strokes, Colorado Christian is second with 626 and Westminster College is third with 628.

CCU's Emily Donaldson is first with a 147 in the individual standings and teammate Faith Kilgore is second with a 148.

For the 'Rockers, Rianna Garland is tied for 32nd with a 166, Annika Schooler has a share of 37th place with a 168, Abby Magee is tied for 40th with a 170, Larissa Pawlowski has a 181 for 53rd place and Jessalyn Shipp is 54th with a score of 183.

The Black Hills State women moved up one spot and stand 11th after the second round with a 709, one stroke ahead of Adams State.

Jade Burr is tied for 27th place for the Yellow Jackets with a 164, while Nicole Klungness is tied for 44th with a 172. Ashlyn Swigart is tied for 50h with  177.

The final round concludes Tuesday at Wigwam Golf Resort.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 14
Local

Your Two Cents for April 14

No wonder Rapid City is finding is hard to fill positions for summer jobs. Paying $9.45 an hour is not going to fill the jobs. It is time for …

Your Two Cents for April 15
Local

Your Two Cents for April 15

The state should propose using drones for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore instead of traditional fireworks. Much safer …

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News