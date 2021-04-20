Mines men finish 9th, women 10th at RMAC golf tournament

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team finished in ninth place, while the women's golf team finished in 10th place during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golf Championships Wednesday in Litchfield, Arizona.

On the men's side, the Hardrockers tallied 929 strokes. CSU Pueblo took top honors with 874, Fort Lewis College was second with 890 and Colorado Mesa finished third with 892.

Andrew Ni of CSUP was crowed the RMAC champion with a three-round score of 213, while Darren Edwards of FLC and Jamie Roberts of CSUP tied for second with 218 strokes.

Individually for the 'Rockers, Joseph Vincent posted the lowest round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 69. He had 72 on Monday and a three-day total of 221, which gave him a tie for seventh place. Bryce Howard closed out the tourney in a tie for 29th place with a 232, Roger Nakagawa carded a 235 for 34th place, Jake Francis tied for 42nd with a 242 and Supawich Bootna scored a 245 for 44th place.

The Hardrocker women registered a three-round team score of 1,021 strokes. Westminster College was crowned RMAC team champions with 927 strokes while UCCS finished second with 930 and Colorado Mesa was third with 930.