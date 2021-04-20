Mines men finish 9th, women 10th at RMAC golf tournament

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team finished in ninth place, while the women's golf team finished in 10th place during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golf Championships Wednesday in Litchfield, Arizona.
On the men's side, the Hardrockers tallied 929 strokes. CSU Pueblo took top honors with 874, Fort Lewis College was second with 890 and Colorado Mesa finished third with 892.
Andrew Ni of CSUP was crowed the RMAC champion with a three-round score of 213, while Darren Edwards of FLC and Jamie Roberts of CSUP tied for second with 218 strokes.
Individually for the 'Rockers, Joseph Vincent posted the lowest round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 69. He had 72 on Monday and a three-day total of 221, which gave him a tie for seventh place. Bryce Howard closed out the tourney in a tie for 29th place with a 232, Roger Nakagawa carded a 235 for 34th place, Jake Francis tied for 42nd with a 242 and Supawich Bootna scored a 245 for 44th place.
The Hardrocker women registered a three-round team score of 1,021 strokes. Westminster College was crowned RMAC team champions with 927 strokes while UCCS finished second with 930 and Colorado Mesa was third with 930.
Individually, Emily Shimkus of UCCS won tournament with a three-day total of 221 while Colorado Christian's Faith Kilgore was second with 225.
South Dakota Mines was led by Rianna Garland with 249 strokes who tied for 35th place. Annika Schooler took a share of 39th place with a 252, Abby Magee tied for 45th place with a 255, Larissa Pawlowski finished 52 with 267 strokes and Jessalyn Shipp was 54th with 272.
The Black Hills State women finished in 12th place with a 1,057. Jade Burr led the way for BHSU, as she was tied for 30th with a 246, with an 82 in all three rounds. Ashtyn Swigart was 49th with a 263, followed by Nicole Klungness with a 266 for 51st place, Jocelyn Olson was 56th with a 282 and Megan Zigray was 58th with a 323.