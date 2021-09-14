Mines men golfers place 11th in Denver

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team opened the season in 11th place at The Writz at Mile High golf tournament Tuesday at Bear Creek Golf Club in Denver.
The Hardrockers finished with a three-round total of 909 strokes after shooting a 300, 308 and 301.
Colorado Christian won the 14-team tournament with an 867, three strokes above par. Midwestern State placed second at 869, followed by Colorado Mines at 875, Colorado State-Pueblo at 878 and Colorado Springs at 879.
Mines was just three strokes from tying for eighth place.
Jake Doggett of Midwestern State, Jamie Roberts of CSU-Pueblo and Adam Duncan of Colorado Christian all shot a 212, with Doggett coming out on top from a tiebreaker.
Lane Jensen and Bryce Howard paced the Hardrockers, as they tied for 37th place with a 227. Joseph Vincent of Mines was 48th with a 230 and Jake Francis was 59th with a 235.
The Hardrockers return to action in the Hardrocker Invitational at Golf Club at Red Rock in Rapid City Monday and Tuesday.
Mines places 16th, BHSU golf finishes 19th in Colorado
After three rounds at the Todd Creek Memorial Golf Course in Thornton, Colo., the South Dakota Mines women's golf team placed 16th and Black Hills State placed 19th out of 19 teams.
The Hardrockers finished with a 334 and 348 Tuesday after a 352 on Monday for a 1034. The Yellow Jackets shot 410 as a team in their first two rounds of competition while rounding out the tournament for a 1215.
Colorado Colorado Springs won the tournament with a 924, five strokes ahead of UT Tyler. Midwestern State was third with a 933.
Julia Booth of Colorado Colorado Springs won the men's title with a 216, eight strokes ahead of Elly Waters of Colorado Mesa, Raelynn Hardgrave of UT Tyler and Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian.
Annika Schooler led Mines with a 344 after an 85 on Monday, which tied her for 34th place. Rianna Garland tied for 57th with a 250 and Mya Maxwell was 84th with a 262. Also for Mines, Abby Magee was 95th with a 278 and Jessalyn Shipp was 103rd with a 297.
Junior Jocelyn Olson was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 101st with a 290. Anna Talarico was the next finisher for BHSU with a combined score of 299 in 104th.
Next was freshman Cami Langley finishing in 105th with a total of 307 and freshman Reese Robinson rounds out the pack of competing Yellow Jackets in 107th with a score of 319.
Mines and BHSU next play in the Hardrocker Invitational Monday and Tuesday Sept. 20-21.