Mines men golfers place 11th in Denver

The Hardrockers finished with a 334 and 348 Tuesday after a 352 on Monday for a 1034. The Yellow Jackets shot 410 as a team in their first two rounds of competition while rounding out the tournament for a 1215.

Colorado Colorado Springs won the tournament with a 924, five strokes ahead of UT Tyler. Midwestern State was third with a 933.

Julia Booth of Colorado Colorado Springs won the men's title with a 216, eight strokes ahead of Elly Waters of Colorado Mesa, Raelynn Hardgrave of UT Tyler and Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian.

Annika Schooler led Mines with a 344 after an 85 on Monday, which tied her for 34th place. Rianna Garland tied for 57th with a 250 and Mya Maxwell was 84th with a 262. Also for Mines, Abby Magee was 95th with a 278 and Jessalyn Shipp was 103rd with a 297.

Junior Jocelyn Olson was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 101st with a 290. Anna Talarico was the next finisher for BHSU with a combined score of 299 in 104th.

Next was freshman Cami Langley finishing in 105th with a total of 307 and freshman Reese Robinson rounds out the pack of competing Yellow Jackets in 107th with a score of 319.

Mines and BHSU next play in the Hardrocker Invitational Monday and Tuesday Sept. 20-21.

