Mines men out of RMAC tourney because of COVID

The South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball team staved off the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Saturday for a big win to close the regular season, and the Hardrockers eventually qualified as the seventh seed in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Mines season, however, came to end Monday afternoon because of COVID protocols within the Hardrockers. The 'Rockers were scheduled to play Colorado Mines in Golden, Colo., Tuesday night, but according to RMAC officials, the game has been declared a no contest
According to the RMAC, the conference is “following the predetermined RMAC policy, Colorado School of Mines shall advance within the bracket and play in the semifinals this Friday."
Mines head coach Eric Glenn said it's been that kind of year, but the timing of the news couldn't have been any worse.
"A bunch of teams have had to go through this, this year, and we have been very fortunate. We got to play 18 games and that is second most in the league," he said. "I always say that I am a big believer in the law of averages, and we hadn't had any issues since November, so it is nobody's fault, it is just the way it is."
The league added that the premise of the RMAC COVID-19 policy as approved by the RMAC Presidents Council, from the very beginning of the current academic year, has been to rely on each institution’s local public health authority to determine the status of a contest following COVID-19 screening protocols.
“The current health crisis brought on by the virus has presented significant challenges, the most significant being the tragic loss of life, health and way of living,” said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham in a release. “In athletics, it has created inequitable and unavoidable consequences. We have placed the basis of our decision-making with local health experts in the very best interest of student-athlete safety. The RMAC stands by our policy while acknowledging that the conclusions of our decisions can be difficult for some.”
The young Hardrocker team, which lost a majority of their squad because of graduation and graduation transfers, battled to a 9-9 overall record and 9-9 in league play. It was tied with Chadron State for the No. 7 and 8 seed, but won out over the third tiebreaker via their regular-season sweep of Black Hills State, which is the third seed.
"For the situation that we were in, with the amount of players that we lost from last year's team, to come back with so many young guys and having to count on them, we had to throw a lot of guys to the wolves and get them to learn by fire type of thing. We learned a lot as coaches about our team," Glenn said.
"We kind of joked this year that this was a good year for a pandemic for us because we got to play all of these freshmen. They got a ton of experience, and they get to come back next year with a year under their belt, and they are still going to be freshmen."
The tournament, which begins Tuesday night, followed with the semifinals Friday and the championship scheduled for Saturday night at the highest seed.
Colorado Mines, 14-1 in the RMAC and 15-1 overall, beat South Dakota Mines 70-49 to open the season in Golden, and the scheduled Rapid City game was canceled because of COVID issues.
Glenn said that there are a lot of things to look forward in the future, but right now it stings. He said he feels bad for his seniors, Wilfred Dickson and Trey Smith.
"Having a son who went through his high school sports last year as a senior and having things canceled, I know a little bit about that pain, you see those things in their eyes," he said. "At the same time, they have a great attitude about it and they are great young men. We have a mantra that says, ‘We control what we can control.' It's not a statement, it is a belief system, and they really live it. The things that they said to their teammates today were really great, mature comments, and I was really proud of them. They are going to go on and do great things in their lives and I couldn't be happier for them."