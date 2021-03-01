Mines men out of RMAC tourney because of COVID

“The current health crisis brought on by the virus has presented significant challenges, the most significant being the tragic loss of life, health and way of living,” said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham in a release. “In athletics, it has created inequitable and unavoidable consequences. We have placed the basis of our decision-making with local health experts in the very best interest of student-athlete safety. The RMAC stands by our policy while acknowledging that the conclusions of our decisions can be difficult for some.”

The young Hardrocker team, which lost a majority of their squad because of graduation and graduation transfers, battled to a 9-9 overall record and 9-9 in league play. It was tied with Chadron State for the No. 7 and 8 seed, but won out over the third tiebreaker via their regular-season sweep of Black Hills State, which is the third seed.

"For the situation that we were in, with the amount of players that we lost from last year's team, to come back with so many young guys and having to count on them, we had to throw a lot of guys to the wolves and get them to learn by fire type of thing. We learned a lot as coaches about our team," Glenn said.