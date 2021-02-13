Mines men pull past Colorado Christian to break skid

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball coaching staff felt good about its win in a couple of ways over Colorado Christian that ended a three-game losing skid.
Wins are certainly good, but playing well while winning is even better.
Mines head coach Eric Glenn felt his team did just that in the 68-52 victory over the Cougars Saturday afternoon at Goodell Gymnasium.
"Usually in games like this when you come off of a losing streak, you win pretty ugly and squeak it out," he said. "You win but you don't feel good about it. It is nice to get a win like this off of a losing streak and really feel good about it."
The Hardrockers never trailed, leading 30-22 at halftime and by double-digits for much of the second half, although the always dangerous Cougars chipped away to make it six-point game late.
Mines senior Wilfred Dickson, who led the team with 20 points, said everyone came to play Saturday, despite being on a three-game slide.
"Mort (Kolten Mortensen) coming out with those three 3s at the start, that was great to see. I just think we had a little fun with it, “Dickson said. “We still have a lot of places to improve on, but as a team, I think we're heading in the right direction."
After Mortensen's three 3-pointers, a layup by Josiah Gardiner put the Hardrockers up 11-2 four minutes into the game.
Hot 3-point shooting by DJ McDonald kept the Cougars in the game early, and Justin Engesser's 3 tied it at 18-18. Brevin Walter's layup put the Hardrockers quickly back in the lead and 3-pointers by Dickson and Colton Frugoli and a dunk by Gardiner put Mines back up by eight, which was the lead they enjoyed at halftime.
A basket by Gardiner and two free throws by Dickson put Mines up by a dozen early in the second half, and later Gardiners basket made a 45-31 lead.
A 3-pointer by Dickson and a layup by Alejandro Rama kept the 'Rockers up by 13 points with eight minutes to play, but a three-point play by Andy Stafford cut the lead to six (58-52) with 3:39 remaining.
The Hardrockers, however, brushed off the pressure of losing the lead any further and got a layup by Gardiner, a 3-pointer by Dickson and a layup and 3-pointer by Rama to pull away down the stretch.
"Those plays are what we practice for, and it was a lot of fun," Dickson said of his team's answer late. "I love to see my teammates succeed, so Ale has been hitting those all year and that was great to see. He has been playing great all year."
Glenn said the Cougars are a team than can hang around and be dangerous because they have four players who shoot 40% or better from the 3-point line.
"They can catch up in a hurry when they do that," he said. "The big thing was we said that we just can't panic. That is something that we had done in this little streak. We'd get some leads on some teams and they would come at us and we would panic a little bit offensively. I thought we did a great job of regaining our composure, and we did some good things down the stretch."
The Hardrockers shot 50 percent from the field (25-of-50), hit 8-of-23 3-pointers and were 10-of-16 from the line. After Dickson's 20 points, Gardiner finished with 12 points and Rama and Mortensen 11 each.
"It was just my teammates getting me good shots, and all of those 3s I had were just good clean looks. I really feed off of my teammates and that is a big part of it," said Dickson, who leads the team in scoring at 12.9 points a game.
Glenn said that off the bench, Frugoli came in and scored five points, Brannagh Walsh was strong on the defensive side and Keegan Smith had a nice drive at a timely moment.
"We still have to get more from those guys. They probably need to get a little more volume, but they are coming along," he said.
Stafford led Colorado Christian, 1-11 and 1-11, with 22 points and McDonald added 18.
The Hardrockers hit the road for trips to Black Hills State Thursday night and Chadron State Saturday.
Glenn said it is not a true road trip for them as they are sleeping in their own beds, so "they'll take a little drive and go play." He said they are excited for the games.
"For us, we have been fortunate when you look what everybody has had to go through, and knock on wood, we're still playing," he said. “For us that is huge because of the experience we're getting every game we play."