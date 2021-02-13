Mines men pull past Colorado Christian to break skid

Hot 3-point shooting by DJ McDonald kept the Cougars in the game early, and Justin Engesser's 3 tied it at 18-18. Brevin Walter's layup put the Hardrockers quickly back in the lead and 3-pointers by Dickson and Colton Frugoli and a dunk by Gardiner put Mines back up by eight, which was the lead they enjoyed at halftime.

A basket by Gardiner and two free throws by Dickson put Mines up by a dozen early in the second half, and later Gardiners basket made a 45-31 lead.

A 3-pointer by Dickson and a layup by Alejandro Rama kept the 'Rockers up by 13 points with eight minutes to play, but a three-point play by Andy Stafford cut the lead to six (58-52) with 3:39 remaining.

The Hardrockers, however, brushed off the pressure of losing the lead any further and got a layup by Gardiner, a 3-pointer by Dickson and a layup and 3-pointer by Rama to pull away down the stretch.

"Those plays are what we practice for, and it was a lot of fun," Dickson said of his team's answer late. "I love to see my teammates succeed, so Ale has been hitting those all year and that was great to see. He has been playing great all year."

Glenn said the Cougars are a team than can hang around and be dangerous because they have four players who shoot 40% or better from the 3-point line.