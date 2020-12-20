Mines men run past Colorado Christian

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team earned its second win of the season with a dominant 74-57 win over the Colorado Christian University Cougars Saturday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Lakewood, Colorado.

The 'Rockers were clicking in the first half, knocking down a number of perimeter shots as well as penetrating to the hoop. They broke away from the home team midway through the first period and built an 18-point advantage at halftime, 42-24.

The 'Rockers also had their best field goal percentage of the season, shooting 49 percent, hitting 24-of-49 attempts, including 8-of-21 on 3-pointers as well as an 18-of-20 performance on free throws.

The Cougars shot 32.3 percent, making good on 21-of-65 attempts, including 12-of-34 from downtown and 3-of-4 from the foul line.

The Rockers were paced by Alejandro Rama with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Wilfred Dickson added 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Brannagh Walsh added 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Josiah Gardiner also hit in double figures with with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Mines, 2-3 in league play and 2-3 overall, returns to action Jan. 3 at Fort Lewis College.

