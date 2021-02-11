Mines men struggle shooting the ball in 70-64 loss to MSU-Denver

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team did enough at times to pick up a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win, but didn't play with enough consistency for the victory and fell 70-64 to MSU-Denver Thursday night at Goodell Gymnasium.

The Hardrockers actually led for over 22 minutes, compared to 14 minutes for the Roadrunners, but MSU-Denver won the final two minutes to pull away in a tight contest.

The loss was the third straight for the 'Rockers, who fell to 7-8 in the conference and overall, while the Roadrunners moved to 7-5 and 7-6.

"There were a lot of good things that we did, but we're not just consistent across the board yet," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "That's what we keep striving for, that consistency. It seems like a growing pain that you have to go through. If there is one stat-line that just really magnifies, just kills you."

The Hardrockers struggled shooting the ball Thursday night, hitting just 20-of-57 from the field (6-of-23 in the second half) and 6-of-21 3-pointers.

Glenn said they did a better job of finding the open man compared to last weekend, but they just didn't hit the shots.