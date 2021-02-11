Mines men struggle shooting the ball in 70-64 loss to MSU-Denver

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team did enough at times to pick up a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win, but didn't play with enough consistency for the victory and fell 70-64 to MSU-Denver Thursday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Hardrockers actually led for over 22 minutes, compared to 14 minutes for the Roadrunners, but MSU-Denver won the final two minutes to pull away in a tight contest.
The loss was the third straight for the 'Rockers, who fell to 7-8 in the conference and overall, while the Roadrunners moved to 7-5 and 7-6.
"There were a lot of good things that we did, but we're not just consistent across the board yet," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "That's what we keep striving for, that consistency. It seems like a growing pain that you have to go through. If there is one stat-line that just really magnifies, just kills you."
The Hardrockers struggled shooting the ball Thursday night, hitting just 20-of-57 from the field (6-of-23 in the second half) and 6-of-21 3-pointers.
Glenn said they did a better job of finding the open man compared to last weekend, but they just didn't hit the shots.
"We had some wide-open guys; we have to knock down those shots," he said. "When we get 21 3s, we should be hitting eight or nine on an average night. On a good night, we should be hitting 11. We have those kind of shooters, and I think sometimes we just rush it too much."
Despite hitting 18-of-22 free throws overall, in the last few minutes Mines missed one attempt of a two-shot foul and two straight front-ends that would have given them a better shot down the stretch.
"We had five missed free throws from that, and that is a little disheartening," Glenn said. "We're getting to the point when most of our games are going to be like this, they are going to be tight. It's the little things that are going to be magnified."
With 10 points and eight rebounds by Josiah Gardiner, Mines led by nine early and by three (36-33) at halftime. There were five lead changes and four ties in the first 10 minutes of the second half before the Roadrunners gained a nine-point edge (59-50) with seven minutes remaining..
The 'Rockers chipped away to cut the lead to one on 3-pointers by Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama with two minutes remaining but could get no closer.
MSU-Denver answered with a drive by Reggie Gibson and a 3-pointer by Maris Colton with 39 seconds remaining to make it a six-point game and that was enough for the Roadrunners to finish off the Hardrockers.
"We actually did a great job against their 3-point shooters (5-of-21), but they hit us with a dagger at the end," Glenn said. "They have two really good 3-point shooters and we did a good job of not letting them get loose."
Walter, with 11 points in the second half, led the Hardrockers with 16 points, while Gardiner added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Seven of those 12 rebounds were offensive boards. Mines out-rebounded MSU-Denver 39-27.
Rebounding was one area that Glenn was pleased with.
"They have the top offensive rebounder (Laolu Oke) in the conference," he said. "He averages five offensive boards in the game and he only had two. Our goal was to keep him under four and the rest of the team to four. We did that."
Gibson and Colton both scored 14 points for MSU-Denver, while Kobe Sanders added 11 and Oke 10 points. The Roadrunners had just five turnovers to 13 for Mines.
MSU-Denver used a half-court trap for much of the game, something that didn't produced too many turnovers, but was a "pest," Glenn said, all night.
"They are trying to get you to lose some shot clock, so you can't run your stuff," he said. "They know we're a team that wants to move the ball and make them work on defense. It's a way for them to not have to work as hard and not have to guard as long in the half court."
The Hardrockers stay home Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup against Colorado Christian. The Cougars are just 1-10, but have brought in five new players at the semester and are a much better team that their record indicates. MSU-Denver just got past Colorado Christian 76-74 Tuesday night.
Glenn said the Hardrockers just have to show improvement and the wins will come back.
"We want to win them and it would great if we can make the playoffs, but for us we have to continue what we have talked about, the process for this team to get better," he said. "The wins will take care of themselves if we play consistent. If we play consistent tonight we win this game, there's no question."