Mines men stun MSU Billings for first win of the season

Montana State Billings led South Dakota Mines by 11 points with just under 13 minutes to play, but Mines rallied behind an outstanding performance by Kolten Mortensen.

The Hardrockers mounted a 24-8 run over the next 7:11 to move in front 63-58 with 5:44 to play.

SD Mines stood strong down the stretch to claim a 76-71 victory, its first of the season, on Friday at the King Center.

Mortensen led the way for Mines (1-4) with a season high 28 points on 11 of 13 shooting. He added 7 rebounds and 2 assists and finished the night at 75% from 3 on 6 of 8 shooting.

Kolton Frugoli and Brevin Walter also finished in double figures with 14 points each. Frugoli also led he team on the boards with 8 rebounds.

The Hardrockers connected on 58.3% of its second-half 3-pointers on 7 of 13 shooting. They converted on 42.3% of 3-point attempts in the contest on 11 of 26 shooting.

In the second half, Mines shot 62.1% from the field and limited Billings to 40.7% from the field.

Mines only turned the ball over three times in the second half after opening the game with 10. Billings finished with 11 turnovers, five of which came in the final 20 minutes.

The Yellowjackets (4-2) went 45.5% from the field on 25 of 55 shooting and shot 44.8% from 3 on 13 of 29 attempts.

Jalen Tot led the way for Billings with 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting with 4 3-pointers. Carrington Wiggins (15 points), Bilal Shabazz (12 points) and Steven Richardson (12 points) also finished in double figures.

The Hardrockers held the advantage on the glass as they outrebounded their opponent 33-25 and hauled in four offensive boards.

Mines outscored Billings 32-24 in the paint and made 7 of 8 free throws.

The Hardrockers return to action against No. 6/5 Black Hills State (5-0) on Monday at the King Center in the annual BasketBrawl.