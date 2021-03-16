Mines men's golfers 7th in Oklahoma

The South Dakota Mines men's golf team closed out its first tournament of the season Tuesday afternoon with a seventh place finish at the Hillcat Classic Golf Tournament at Bailey Ranch Golf Course in Owasso, Oklahoma. The event was hosted by Rogers State University.

South Dakota Mines tallied a three-day total of 952 strokes. After posting scores of 320 and 321 on Monday, the 'Rockers came in with a 311 on Tuesday. The University of Sioux Falls won the meet with a 54-hole total of 889, Missouri Southern took second place with 893 strokes, Rogers Sate posted an 898 for third place and Concordia was fourth with 925.

In the individual standings, Connon Williamson of MSSU finished with a three-round total of 216, which was even par for the tournament. Luke Palmoswski of Rogers State was a stroke back in second with a 217 while JJ Cooney of USF and Taylor Zack of Concordia tied for third, each carding 218.

The top Hardrocker in the tournament was Joseph Vincent, who finished with a 78-81 on Monday and then posted a 75 on Tuesday for a 235 total and a share of 17th place. Lane Jensen tied for 26th place with scores of 80-80-79 while Bryce Howard finished in 32nd place after carding a 54-hole score of 242 (81-88-73).