Mines men's hoops camp set

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball program will be holding both an individual camp as well as a team camp this summer at the King Center.
Due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 virus, the Hardrocker men's basketball program has established a way to reserve a spot in camp without any upfront financial commitment. Simply join the free wait list. When camp is confirmed to take place, you will receive an email giving you the ability to pay the camp dues. If at that time you still wish to attend camp, you can pay securely online. If your circumstances change and you no longer wish to attend camp, simply let us know and there will be no charge.
Also due to the pandemic, on-campus housing will not be available for the 2020 camp season. The Individual Camp will be commuter only. For the 2020 camp season, out of town campers will be responsible for finding their own accommodations.
Individual Camp (July 26-29
This camp is designed to assist players in advanced development of offensive skills with a supplementation of work on defense. Campers will be grouped into divisions according to their age and/or ability. This camp consists of morning, afternoon, and evening sessions each day from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Each camp day consists of fundamental lectures from South Dakota Mines staff and high school coaches, fundamental drills, game competition and individual contests.
Camp will begin with check -in at 1 p.m. in the King Center on July 26 and conclude at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.. All campers will receive dinner on the first night and lunch and dinner on Monday and Tuesday.
Entering Grades: 3rd-12th
July 26: 1 p.m.-9 p.m.
July 27-28: 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.;
July 29: 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
Commuter Camper: $250 (Includes Meals)
Register Before July 15 and receive $25 off.
A confirmation email will be sent when registration is received.
Follow up email will be sent on July 22 with check-In Instructions and COVID-19 guidelines, precautions and waiver.
Awards for contests, league champs and statistical leaders.
Bring indoor court shoes.
Hardrocker Team Camp (July 30-31)
Middle and high school trams only
July 30: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
July 31: 8 a.m – 6 p.m.
Cost: $360/team
Team will consist of eight players and two coaches. Rooms and meals are on your own, except for pizza party on first night. All players must fill out an individual camper registration form and signed by legal guardian.
For more information or to register for either camp, log on to www.hardrockerbasketball.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!