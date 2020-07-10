Mines men's hoops camp set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball program will be holding both an individual camp as well as a team camp this summer at the King Center.

Due to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 virus, the Hardrocker men's basketball program has established a way to reserve a spot in camp without any upfront financial commitment. Simply join the free wait list. When camp is confirmed to take place, you will receive an email giving you the ability to pay the camp dues. If at that time you still wish to attend camp, you can pay securely online. If your circumstances change and you no longer wish to attend camp, simply let us know and there will be no charge.

Also due to the pandemic, on-campus housing will not be available for the 2020 camp season. The Individual Camp will be commuter only. For the 2020 camp season, out of town campers will be responsible for finding their own accommodations.

Individual Camp (July 26-29