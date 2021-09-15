Mines men's soccer falls to MSU-Billings

Thye South Dakota Mines men's soccer team started nicely, but couldn't match a physical Montana State University Billings team Wednesday afternoon at Dakota fields, falling 5-2.

The Hardrockers got on the board first on a nice throw-in by Philip Leano that led to a goal by Garrett Cole in the 14th minute to get the Hardrockers out to an early 1-0 lead.

After that, the Yellowjackets would press, getting several chances, as well as near goals. MSU Billings would continue to dominate possession and work in the Hardrocker third of the pitch until they got an equalizer in the 29th minute. The Yellowjackets would continue to get chances, until they got a second goal, taking a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute. MSU Billings would add one more goal to go into the locker room up 3-1 at the half.

The match had been physical throughout and that didn’t change early in the second half when the MSU Billings goalkeeper came out for an aggressive challenge. He received a red card for his aggression and the Yellowjackets would play down a man the remainder of the contest.