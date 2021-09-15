Mines men's soccer falls to MSU-Billings

Thye South Dakota Mines men's soccer team started nicely, but couldn't match a physical Montana State University Billings team Wednesday afternoon at Dakota fields, falling 5-2.
The Hardrockers got on the board first on a nice throw-in by Philip Leano that led to a goal by Garrett Cole in the 14th minute to get the Hardrockers out to an early 1-0 lead.
After that, the Yellowjackets would press, getting several chances, as well as near goals. MSU Billings would continue to dominate possession and work in the Hardrocker third of the pitch until they got an equalizer in the 29th minute. The Yellowjackets would continue to get chances, until they got a second goal, taking a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute. MSU Billings would add one more goal to go into the locker room up 3-1 at the half.
The match had been physical throughout and that didn’t change early in the second half when the MSU Billings goalkeeper came out for an aggressive challenge. He received a red card for his aggression and the Yellowjackets would play down a man the remainder of the contest.
From there, the Hardrockers would play aggressively, trying to get back into the game. Those attempts would not net South Dakota Mines another goal. MSU Billing would score two more, taking a 5-1 lead. Darik Dudley would convert a penalty kick in the final minute to narrow the gap, which is how it would end.
“MSU Billings capitalized on their opportunities, while we failed to create the chances we needed,” said Mines head coach Ryan Thompson. “There are some positives we will pull from the game. We now have a break to give us on opportunity to work on some things and get ready for RMAC play."
The Hardrockers, 1-3-1, open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Sept. 24 against Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colo, and face Adams State two days later, also in Lakewood.