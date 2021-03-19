Mines men's soccer opens with 2OT win over Colorado Christian

The South Dakota Mines men's soccer team pulled off a double overtime victory Friday in its season opener, defeating the Colorado Christian Cougars, 2-1, in Lakewood, Colorado, during a non-conference matchup.

Hardrocker sophomore Phil Leano was credited with the goal on a penalty kick at the 104-minute mark. The game was a golden goal format, so the score ended the game and gave the visitors the victory.

The first 45 minutes was tightly contested as both teams were feeling each other out as the period ended in a 0-0 score.

Midway through the second half, the 'Rockers drew first blood when Ransom Hall fired a rebounded ball back into the goal from five yards out. Teammate George Martinez attempted a shot on goal which was saved by CCU's goalkeeper. Martinez earned the assist on Hall's goal.

The 'Rockers held the leads for about four minutes as CCU would knot the game at 1-1 when Dmitri Fabro made good on a penalty kick at the 78:57 mark. That set up the double overtime finish.

The Hardrockers end the game with 17 shots, seven on goal. The Cougars finished with 11 shots, one on goal.