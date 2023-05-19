South Dakota Mines' newest infrastructure project, the Nucor Mineral Industries Building, passed a major milestone Thursday with the placement of the last steel beam to the structure's framework. Dozens of Mines alumni, students and community leaders signed the beam before it was hoisted into place at the Topping Out Ceremony on the Mines campus.

Beginning in early October of last year, work to construct the project has been swift, but because of rising inflation costs of materials and supply chain issues, financing the building has been met with much adversity. Originally marked at $34 million, the cost of the project is now estimated to be nearly $42 million.

Despite receiving the largest corporate gift in university history of $5 million from the Nucor Corporation and $19 million from the state, Mines had to find additional funding. After the passing of Senate Bill 33 in March, the project earned the remaining funds of which Rankin is thankful.

"We've got a lot of legislators here today that supported us two years ago and then with construction prices going up, we didn't realize it but we had to come back this last year and ask for another $4.4 million and the legislature came through and Governor [Kristi] Noem came through to make sure we had that money to finish this building," Rankin said.

The new building, located across the street from the O'Harra building on the south side of the quad, will house the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering, the Department of Mining Engineering and Management, and the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering. After completion, the old mineral industries building will be torn down to make room for future campus improvements.

Rankin says the education future students will acquire in the building addresses national security and is important because minerals, metals and materials make up most consumer products.

"Here is the challenge: China and Russia have cornered the market for most of these commodities. The United States is dependent on imports to maintain our high-tech industry," Rankin said. "These resources are in your cell phone, your car, your appliances, the device that you are likely reading this on now or the devices that enabled the printing of this newspaper. The demand for these critical minerals and materials will only increase as technology expands and we move to a greener economy."

Echoing Rankin, Mike Derby, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives from the 34th district and Chair of the key House Appropriations Committee that gifted the recent funds, said the state is committed to finishing the project.

"This is a priority for the state of South Dakota and a number of alumni who have given a great deal of money to make this happen. So it's really a public-private partnership." Derby said, "Construction is happening quickly, but everything leading up to it has taken a lot longer than we anticipated because of rising costs, and it was hard but it's going to happen."

Knowing the financial adversity that has plagued this and other construction projects, President of Scull Construction Andy Scull commended Rankin and others for their persistence.

"As it has been mentioned, inflation and material cost has been a real challenge, but we've worked together as a team to make this a reality and I credit Dr. Rankin and others with having the courage to stay in the game because the students deserve it," Scull said. He added clarification about the ponderosa pine sapling his team attached to the steel beam to symbolize the evolution of materials used for infrastructure construction, "Buildings used to be mostly built out of wood and now that we're building out of steel, it's a dedication to the wood gods."