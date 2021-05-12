Mines names Birney director of sports medicine

South Dakota Mines, in conjunction with Monument Health, announced Tuesday the hiring of Kaleb Birney as the assistant athletic director of sports medicine for Hardrocker athletics.

"Kaleb brings a wealth of experience and leadership not just to our sports medicine staff but the Hardrocker athletic department as a whole," Mines Atheltics Director Joel Lueken said. "I'm thrilled to welcome him and his family to our Hardrocker family."

Birney will head the Hardrocker sports medicine team, which provides athletic training services to all 13 intercollegiate athletic programs, as well as assist Lueken in managing the Hardrocker athletic department.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to join Monument Health and the Hardrocker athletic department,” Birney said. “My hope is to provide each sports program at South Dakota Mines with the best possible sports medicine coverage as well as keep the student-athletes healthy both physically and mentally.”

Before coming to Rapid City, Birney was the head athletic trainer at the University of Montana Western since 2016 and served in the department since 2014. Birney was the primary athletic trainer for the UMW football and men’s basketball programs while also overseeing all sports. He also served on the State Of Montana board of Licensure.